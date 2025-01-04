Tata Punch beats Maruti Suzuki heavyweights to emerge best-selling car of 2024

In a list that has traditionally been dominated by Maruti Suzuki models, Tata Punch has emerged at the very top for the first time ever - taking the crown for being the best-selling model in calendar year 2024. This is the first time in several decades that a non- Maruti Suzuki model has managed to take top honours in the yearly sales chart.

Tata Motors sold 2.02 lakh units of Punch SUV in all of 2024, overtaking second-placed Maruti Suzuki WagonR, a model which found 1.91 lakh customers. While other Maruti Suzuki models like Ertiga and Brezza, apart from Hyundai Creta, remain in the top-five list of best-selling cars of 2024, it is Punch's rise to the very top that once again puts the spotlight on how the SUV body type may be at play and at the cost of compact and hatchback models.

Tata Motors' officials have specifically pointed to the faring of SUV models in the company range for powering prospects through the course of 2024, reserving the biggest applause for Punch. “We registered strong growth in our SUV portfolio with successful product introductions built on our proven multi- powertrain strategy. CNG volumes grew a substantial 77% with over 120,000 CNG vehicles sold in CY24," said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility. “SUV volumes grew a robust 19%, with Punch selling over 200,000 units to emerge as the highest selling car model in India in CY24."

Journey of Tata Punch in India

It isn't as if Tata Punch is a new model that was introduced in 2024. In fact, Punch was first launched in the Indian car market back in October of 2021. At the time, the Indian carmaker specifically pointed to highlights such as a tall-boy design, micro SUV proportions, mild off-road capabilities and a spacious cabin. A five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests helped matters enormously as well.

Little wonder then that Punch quickly raked up huge sales figures. It hit its first lakh production milestone in just ten months since launch - in August of 2022. The next one lakh came up by May of 2023 while the third lakh came up by early January of 2024. The fourth lakh production milestone would follow eight months later and all eyes are now on the crucial five-lakh mark.

So why is Tata Punch selling like hotcakes?

Available in four variants - Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative, Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor that comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox or an AMT unit.

Of course, safety and convenience features have helped it strike a deeper chord with potential buyers while its relatively small proportions but SUV styling has helped it gain fans across urban and semi-urban expanse of the country. Tata Motors has also brought out Punch CNG and Punch EV which contribute to its overall sales, and popularity.

In many ways, Tata Punch opened up a new segment which now also has newer players like Hyundai Exter and Maruti Suzuki Fronx. But while both of these models have also been fairly well received, the Punch is playing in a league of its own and punching across segments. It also helps that Punch and Exter are both priced fairly aggressively with the base variants of both starting at around ₹6.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The top variant of Punch is at around ₹10.15 lakh (ex-showroom) as against around ₹10.50 lakh (ex-showroom) of Exter.

In a complex market where one needs to find the sweet spot between offering a ‘complete’ car model but at a fairly attractive price point, the Punch may have aced the game better than others. The first-movers' advantage too may be a continuing factor as well.

