HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Exter's Waiting Period Already Hits Up To 1 Year

Hyundai Exter's waiting period already hits up to 1 year

Hyundai Motor India Limited recently launched the Exter in the Indian market. The micro-SUV could be one of the most important product launches for the manufacturer after the Creta. The waiting period for the Exter has stretched up to 1 year for the EX and EX(O) variants whereas for other variants, the waiting period is between 5 to 6 months.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jul 2023, 10:23 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hyundai Exter is the tallest and has the longest wheelbase in its segment. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Hyundai Exter is the tallest and has the longest wheelbase in its segment.

The Exter is being offered in seven variants. There is EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect. The prices of the micro SUV start at 6 lakh and goes up to 10.10 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom and introductory. The primary rivals of the Hyundai Exter are Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Fronx. However, because of the market positioning, the Exter will also compete against the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Renault Kiger, Citroen C3 and Nissan Magnite.

Hyundai is offering the Exter will be offered with a CNG as well as a petrol powertrain. The engine on duty is a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated unit. It puts out 81.86 bhp of max power and 113.8 Nm of peak torque. While running on CNG, these figures are reduced to 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm. The max power arrives at 6,000 rpm while the peak torque output arrives at 4,000 rpm.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
₹ 7.46 - 10.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
₹ 6 - 10.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Hyundai Verna [2020-2023]
₹ 9.11 - 15.36 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20 N Line
₹ 9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Nexo (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Nexo
₹65 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

The petrol variants get a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT whereas the CNG variants get only a 5-speed manual gearbox. The gearbox is smooth and slots in with a positive feel. The AMT gearbox is also quite smooth to shift gears and the head-nod is quite minimal. On the other hand, the engine is also very refined.

Watch: Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review

The biggest talking point about the Hyundai Exter is its safety features. As standard, the Exter comes with 6 airbags, an Anti-lock braking system with Electronic Brake Distribution, parking sensors, central locking, seat belt reminders, high-speed alert and an emergency stop signal. On the higher variants, there is Electronic Stability Control, rear parking camera, Vehicle Stability Management and Hill Start Assist as well.

First Published Date: 25 Jul 2023, 10:23 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
VRPRIME Anti Fog Film For Car Mirror | Car Accessories Stickers | Water Repellent for Side Mirror Anti Rain Guard | Car Latest Exterior Interior Accessories | Suitable for All Car Mirror (4)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VROKLA Leak Proof Spray Leakage Repair Waterproof Spray for Leakage Roof Waterproof Sealant Spray Rubber Paint for Waterproofing Spray Water Leakage Spray Waterproof Leak Filler Spray (Black, 450ml)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.