Tata Nexon, Harrier & Altroz Dark Edition detailed walkaround: What has changed

Special edition trims are becoming fairly popular due to the extra bit they promise to offer over the standard variants. Recently Tata Motors introduced the “Dark Edition" trims of its several models including the Harrier, Altroz, Nexon and Nexon EV. These models demand a premium over the regular trims they come based on, but apart from a higher price tag what else has changed in these cars? Read on to know!

Tata Nexon Dark Edition:

Starting with one of the most popular compact SUVs from Tata – the Nexon, which gets the new Dark theme in the form of Atlas Black exterior colour. It gets a wide gloss black horizontal slat with the prominent Tata badge in the centre. Down below there is a silver shade to keep the things from getting too serious and the same treatment can also be found on the sides of the SUV. Lower down there are black Tri-Arrow pattern to further complement the dark theme.

The silver insert found in the fog lamp housing of the regular Nexon trims has been replaced with a glossy black insert. Lower down there are black Tri-Arrow pattern to further complement the car's dark theme. Come to the sides the Nexon Dark edition is highlighted by a Sonic Silver beltline and new 16-inch charcoal alloy wheels are not to be missed. It also gets a ‘Dark’ mascot on the fenders to highlight the exclusivity of the variant.

Come to the rear, the car sports a matte black 'Nexon' lettering in bold and Sonic Silver theme between the taillights. It also gets a body-coloured spoiler with high mounted stop lamp. And an additional wiper and defogger are also part of the package.

On the inside, the car continues its all-black theme. It gets a premium black Tri-Arrow dashboard panel, black leatherette seats with Tri-Arrow perforations and ‘Dark’ embroidery on the front headrests. In addition, the door panels also feature the Tri-Arrow theme. The model comes based on the regular XZ+ variant and shares the same feature package as well.

The Nexon Dark edition only gets cosmetic updates, while in terms of mechanicals it continues to run on the same petrol and diesel engine options.

Tata Nexon Dark starts at ₹ 10.40 lakh (XZ+, XZA+, XZ+(O) and XZA+(O))

Tata Harrier Dark Edition:

Well ofcourse this is not the first Dark theme we’ve seen on the Harrier, but this time around there are some noticeable changes to list down. There is a new Oberon black colour theme found on the Harrier and it gets a tinge of deep blue effect.

Over the sides, there are larger 18-inch alloy wheels, grab handles, and ofcouse the Dark theme badge delineating its exclusivity. Over to the rear, there’s black treatment on the lights, and the model lettering is again done in black, as other Dark models.

The all-black theme can also be seen in the Harrier’s interior as well. It gets the Dark Chrome interior pack, wherein the regular chrome strip that runs across the dashboard has been replaced by a glossy black strip. In addition, its seats and roof are also offered in all black colour. There are Tri-Arrow perforations with deep blue undertones, that can be found on the door pads as well as the seats.

Tata Harrier Dark starts at ₹ 18.04 lakh (XT+, XZ+ and XZA+)

Tata Altroz Dark Edition:

Now to finish off, Tata has also introduced Dark Edition of its premium hatchback – Altroz. It comes painted in what Tata Motors likes to call the "Cosmo Dark" paint finish and ill admit, it looks kind of stealthy in this shade.

Now to keep things interesting, Tata has left some of the chrome garnishes from the standard Altroz intact in this Dark Edition model. This mean that it gets a nice chrome stripping running across the snout, and there is prominent chrome trim around the grille and headlamps and additional chrome hints on the wing mirrors.

Come to the rear and theirs is prominent dark treatment done on the lights and ofcourse there’s the model lettering in all black. Dark hints on the Altroz's tail lights are more prominent, in comparison to other Dark theme cars.

While the interior of the standard Altroz gets a mix of colours and textures, the Dark Edition version gets an all-black treatment. Its seats now get ‘Dark’ inscribed on the headrests. Its dashboard's glossy grey trim has been replaced with a new gloss black trim, also the satin touches seen over the steering wheel and the center console are now all blacked-out. Rest of the layout and features remain as seen on the Altroz XZ+ and XZ+ iTurbo trims.

