Tata Motors delivers 10,000 units of Sierra

Tata Motors has announced that it has delivered 10,000 units of the Sierra in the Indian market. People were waiting for the Sierra to hit the showroom floors for the longest time. Now, they are waiting for the Sierra EV to launch, which is expected to come with a rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive powertrain.

What are the powertrain options of the Tata Sierra?

At the time of its debut, the Sierra comes exclusively with conventional petrol and diesel powertrains. Customers can pick from three 1.5 litre engines: the Kryojet diesel, the Hyperion TGDi turbocharged petrol, and the Revotron naturally aspirated petrol unit. Both manual and automatic gearboxes are available, depending on the variant.

What about the platform and technology of Tata Sierra?

The 2025 Sierra is underpinned by Tata’s new ARGOS platform, short for All Terrain Ready Omni Energy Geometry Scalable. This architecture has been developed to accommodate both internal combustion and electric powertrains. It also marks the debut of Tata’s TiDAL 2.0 ethernet-based electrical architecture in an ICE vehicle in India. The system is capable of handling data speeds of up to 1 Gbps and brings features such as 5G connectivity, over the air software updates and a centralised computing setup. Tata claims it also incorporates end-to-end cybersecurity measures along with hybrid cloud storage capability.

What are the safety features of the Tata Sierra?

Safety has been given significant emphasis in the Sierra’s development. Tata Motors states that two prototypes underwent crash testing designed to replicate real world impact conditions. The company says the passenger compartment maintained its structural integrity, the doors remained operable after the crash and the fuel system did not leak. Six airbags and seatbelt pre tensioners are standard across the range, while higher variants are equipped with Level 2 ADAS offering up to 22 assistance features.

