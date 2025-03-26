What is the real-world range of Tata Nexon EV 45?

Tata Nexon EV's largest battery pack has a capacity of 45 kWh.
The battery pack is derived from the Curvv EV.
Tata Nexon EV's largest battery pack has a capacity of 45 kWh.
Tata claims a real-world C75 cycle range for the Nexon EV 45 of around 350-370km
In our test, the Nexon EV 45 returned a real-world range of 330 km.
During our range test, the AC was turned on with ventilated seats also turned on.
There is also a frunk that can store small knicks and knacks
The regen mode was set to level 2 while the driving mode was Eco mode.
Tata Motors also added a panoramic sunroof to the 45 kWh variants.