What is the real-world range of Tata Nexon EV 45?

Tata Nexon EV's largest battery pack has a capacity of 45 kWh.

The battery pack is derived from the Curvv EV.

Tata claims a real-world C75 cycle range for the Nexon EV 45 of around 350-370km

In our test, the Nexon EV 45 returned a real-world range of 330 km.

During our range test, the AC was turned on with ventilated seats also turned on.

There is also a frunk that can store small knicks and knacks

The regen mode was set to level 2 while the driving mode was Eco mode. 

Tata Motors also added a panoramic sunroof to the 45 kWh variants.
