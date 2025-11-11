Tata Motors releases new Sierra TVC ahead of November 25 launch

In the run-up to the highly anticipated launch of the Tata Sierra on November 25, Tata Motors has released a new television commercial (TVC) that showcases the SUV in full detail, inside and out. The ad not only rekindles nostalgia for the original Sierra but also highlights the model's evolution into a sophisticated, future-ready SUV.

Uploaded on Tata Motors Cars’ official YouTube channel, the TVC begins with the iconic second-generation Sierra, instantly recognisable for its three-door layout and large wraparound rear glass. The scene unfolds on the streets of Mumbai, as the classic white Sierra drives past familiar city landmarks, including Bombay Talkies and a local hotel, evoking memories of its 1990s charm.

In a seamless transition, the video then cuts to a bright yellow third-generation Sierra, symbolising the SUV’s transformation. This new iteration embodies Tata’s contemporary design language while paying homage to the original's legacy.

Exterior design

The 2025 Tata Sierra, as seen in the TVC, wears a bold and upright stance complemented by a clean, boxy profile. Tata Motors has blended vintage cues with futuristic styling to strike a balance between nostalgia and modernity.

Exterior Highlights (as shown in the TVC):

Connected LED DRL strip with split LED headlamps

Blacked-out grille with “Sierra" lettering

Silver skid plates on both bumpers

Flush-fitting door handles

Gloss-black cladding on wheel arches and doors

Massive 19-inch alloy wheels

Retained wraparound rear glass panel via blacked-out roof and C-pillar

Integrated roof spoiler and connected LED taillamps

Notably, the SUV now adopts a five-door layout, a departure from the original’s three-door design, offering better practicality for a wider audience.

High-tech cabin with triple displays

The commercial also gives a close look at the interior of the upcoming Sierra, revealing a layout focused on digital integration and comfort. The standout feature is the triple-screen dashboard setup, emphasising the SUV’s advanced in-cabin experience.

Interior Features (revealed and expected):

Three 12.3-inch digital screens (infotainment, driver display, passenger display)

Sleek central AC vents and Harrier-inspired control panel

Electronic parking brake and gear selector

Panoramic sunroof

Bench-style rear seat with adjustable headrests

Likely features: wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, powered driver’s seat

Powertrain details: Petrol, Diesel, and Electric options

While the TVC focuses on design, Tata Motors has already confirmed multiple powertrain options for the Sierra lineup. Like many of Tata’s new-generation vehicles, the 2025 Sierra will be offered with electric, petrol, and diesel powertrains. While full details of the Sierra EV remain under wraps, the internal combustion (ICE) versions will include two engine options: a 1.5-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel.

Engine Type Power Output Torque Transmission 1.5-litre TGDi Turbo Petrol 4-cylinder 170 bhp 280 Nm Manual / Automatic 1.5-litre Diesel 4-cylinder TBA TBA Manual / Automatic Electric (Upcoming) BEV TBA TBA Single-speed

Tata has yet to confirm whether the new Sierra will feature a 4x4 drivetrain. Still, the company has revealed that the SUV’s ATLAS architecture is capable of integrating off-road technology, hinting at potential future variants with enhanced terrain capability.

Heritage revival

The Tata Sierra originally debuted in 1991 as India’s first homegrown lifestyle SUV. Its distinctive three-door design and wraparound rear window made it an instant cultural icon. Although discontinued in the early 2000s, the Sierra’s nameplate has continued to enjoy a cult following among enthusiasts.

With the new Sierra, Tata Motors aims to bridge heritage and innovation, a move that underlines how far the Indian carmaker has come in design, engineering, and technology. The upcoming model, built for a new generation, embodies this evolution while celebrating the legacy of one of India’s most beloved SUVs.

