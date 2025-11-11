HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Tata Motors Releases New Sierra Tvc Ahead Of November 25 Launch

Tata Motors releases new Sierra TVC ahead of November 25 launch

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 11 Nov 2025, 13:35 pm
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

  • Tata Motors’ new Sierra TVC showcases the SUV’s design and interiors ahead of its November 25 launch.

Tata Sierra TVC
Tata Motors has unveiled the TVC for its upcoming Sierra SUV. (Tata Motors/YouTube)
Tata Sierra TVC
Tata Motors has unveiled the TVC for its upcoming Sierra SUV.
Get Launch Updates on
Tata Sierra arrow icon
Notify me

In the run-up to the highly anticipated launch of the Tata Sierra on November 25, Tata Motors has released a new television commercial (TVC) that showcases the SUV in full detail, inside and out. The ad not only rekindles nostalgia for the original Sierra but also highlights the model's evolution into a sophisticated, future-ready SUV.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

Uploaded on Tata Motors Cars’ official YouTube channel, the TVC begins with the iconic second-generation Sierra, instantly recognisable for its three-door layout and large wraparound rear glass. The scene unfolds on the streets of Mumbai, as the classic white Sierra drives past familiar city landmarks, including Bombay Talkies and a local hotel, evoking memories of its 1990s charm.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Sierra (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Creta N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta N Line
Engine Icon1482 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 16.93 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
MG Hector Plus
Engine Icon1956 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 17.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
Engine Icon1956 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 17.73 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Force Motors Gurkha (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha
Engine Icon2596 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 16.75 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
Engine Icon2393 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 19.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

In a seamless transition, the video then cuts to a bright yellow third-generation Sierra, symbolising the SUV’s transformation. This new iteration embodies Tata’s contemporary design language while paying homage to the original's legacy.

Exterior design

The 2025 Tata Sierra, as seen in the TVC, wears a bold and upright stance complemented by a clean, boxy profile. Tata Motors has blended vintage cues with futuristic styling to strike a balance between nostalgia and modernity.

Exterior Highlights (as shown in the TVC):

  • Connected LED DRL strip with split LED headlamps
  • Blacked-out grille with “Sierra" lettering
  • Silver skid plates on both bumpers
  • Flush-fitting door handles
  • Gloss-black cladding on wheel arches and doors
  • Massive 19-inch alloy wheels
  • Retained wraparound rear glass panel via blacked-out roof and C-pillar
  • Integrated roof spoiler and connected LED taillamps

Notably, the SUV now adopts a five-door layout, a departure from the original’s three-door design, offering better practicality for a wider audience.

Also Read : SIAM and Tata executive Shailesh Chandra to lead global auto body, OICA

High-tech cabin with triple displays

The commercial also gives a close look at the interior of the upcoming Sierra, revealing a layout focused on digital integration and comfort. The standout feature is the triple-screen dashboard setup, emphasising the SUV’s advanced in-cabin experience.

Interior Features (revealed and expected):

  • Three 12.3-inch digital screens (infotainment, driver display, passenger display)
  • Sleek central AC vents and Harrier-inspired control panel
  • Electronic parking brake and gear selector
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Bench-style rear seat with adjustable headrests
  • Likely features: wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, powered driver’s seat

Powertrain details: Petrol, Diesel, and Electric options

While the TVC focuses on design, Tata Motors has already confirmed multiple powertrain options for the Sierra lineup. Like many of Tata’s new-generation vehicles, the 2025 Sierra will be offered with electric, petrol, and diesel powertrains. While full details of the Sierra EV remain under wraps, the internal combustion (ICE) versions will include two engine options: a 1.5-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel.

EngineTypePower OutputTorqueTransmission
1.5-litre TGDi Turbo Petrol4-cylinder170 bhp280 NmManual / Automatic
1.5-litre Diesel4-cylinderTBATBAManual / Automatic
Electric (Upcoming)BEVTBATBASingle-speed

Tata has yet to confirm whether the new Sierra will feature a 4x4 drivetrain. Still, the company has revealed that the SUV’s ATLAS architecture is capable of integrating off-road technology, hinting at potential future variants with enhanced terrain capability.

Heritage revival

The Tata Sierra originally debuted in 1991 as India’s first homegrown lifestyle SUV. Its distinctive three-door design and wraparound rear window made it an instant cultural icon. Although discontinued in the early 2000s, the Sierra’s nameplate has continued to enjoy a cult following among enthusiasts.

With the new Sierra, Tata Motors aims to bridge heritage and innovation, a move that underlines how far the Indian carmaker has come in design, engineering, and technology. The upcoming model, built for a new generation, embodies this evolution while celebrating the legacy of one of India’s most beloved SUVs.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 11 Nov 2025, 13:35 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.