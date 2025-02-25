Tata Harrier Stealth vs Tata Harrier Dark Edition: What makes these two special edition SUVs different

Tata Harrier Stealth Edition was launched in India recently alongside the Tata Safari Stealth Edition. The Tata Harrier Stealth Edition was launched at ₹25.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition SUV is based on the fully loaded Fearless Plus trim and is limited to a total of 2,700 units. This comes as a second special edition avatar of the SUV after the Tata Harrier Dark Edition.

While the Tata Harrier Dark Edition was available in multiple trim options, the Stealth Edition of the SUV comes available based on the fully loaded top-spec trim.

If you are planning to buy this special edition SUV, here is a quick comparison between the Tata Harrier's Stealth Edition and Dark Edition models's exterior and interior design differences.

Tata Harrier Stealth vs Tata Harrier Dark Edition: Price

The Tata Harrier Stealth Edition is priced between ₹25.10 lakh and ₹26.50 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Tata Harrier Dark Edition is priced between ₹19.15 lakh to ₹26.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Harrier Stealth vs Tata Harrier Dark Edition: Exterior

Both the Dark Edition and Stealth Edition of Tata Harrier get a blacked-out front grille, bumper and skid plate. While the standard Harrier gets silver accents, they are blacked out in both the special edition models. However, other elements like the connected LED DRLs, headlights, and fog lamps remain the same across both editions.

Moving to side profiles, both the special edition models get body-coloured ORVMs and blacked-out door handles. The special edition SUVs get respective ‘Stealth’ and ‘Dark’ badges on the fender along with a fully black Harrier nameplate. While both special edition models ride on 19-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, the Stealth Edition features newly designed wheels.

The rear profile of both the special editions comes with a fully black bumper and Harrier badge. Also, both of them get the connected LED taillights and roof-mounted spoiler, similar to the standard iteration of Tata Harrier.

Tata Harrier Stealth vs Tata Harrier Dark Edition: Interior

Tata Harrier Dark Edition gets some chrome elements across the interior like the door handles. On the other hand, the Stealth Edition comes with a fully black treatment. The seats of both the special editions get black-coloured leatherette upholstery. Since the Stealth Edition is based on top-spec trim, it gets the features of the top model.

