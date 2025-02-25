HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Tata Harrier Stealth Vs Tata Harrier Dark Edition: How Different These Two Special Edition Models Are

Tata Harrier Stealth vs Tata Harrier Dark Edition: What makes these two special edition SUVs different

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Feb 2025, 12:06 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Harrier Dark Edition was available in multiple trim options, while Stealth Edition of the SUV comes available based on the fully loaded top-spec
...
Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Edition
Tata Harrier Dark Edition was available in multiple trim options, while Stealth Edition of the SUV comes available based on the fully loaded top-spec trim.
Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Edition
Tata Harrier Dark Edition was available in multiple trim options, while Stealth Edition of the SUV comes available based on the fully loaded top-spec trim.

Tata Harrier Stealth Edition was launched in India recently alongside the Tata Safari Stealth Edition. The Tata Harrier Stealth Edition was launched at 25.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition SUV is based on the fully loaded Fearless Plus trim and is limited to a total of 2,700 units. This comes as a second special edition avatar of the SUV after the Tata Harrier Dark Edition.

While the Tata Harrier Dark Edition was available in multiple trim options, the Stealth Edition of the SUV comes available based on the fully loaded top-spec trim.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
Engine Icon1956 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar 3-door (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Thar 3-Door
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
Engine Icon1956 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 15.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

If you are planning to buy this special edition SUV, here is a quick comparison between the Tata Harrier's Stealth Edition and Dark Edition models's exterior and interior design differences.

Tata Harrier Stealth vs Tata Harrier Dark Edition: Price

The Tata Harrier Stealth Edition is priced between 25.10 lakh and 26.50 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Tata Harrier Dark Edition is priced between 19.15 lakh to 26.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Harrier Stealth vs Tata Harrier Dark Edition: Exterior

Both the Dark Edition and Stealth Edition of Tata Harrier get a blacked-out front grille, bumper and skid plate. While the standard Harrier gets silver accents, they are blacked out in both the special edition models. However, other elements like the connected LED DRLs, headlights, and fog lamps remain the same across both editions.

Moving to side profiles, both the special edition models get body-coloured ORVMs and blacked-out door handles. The special edition SUVs get respective ‘Stealth’ and ‘Dark’ badges on the fender along with a fully black Harrier nameplate. While both special edition models ride on 19-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, the Stealth Edition features newly designed wheels.

The rear profile of both the special editions comes with a fully black bumper and Harrier badge. Also, both of them get the connected LED taillights and roof-mounted spoiler, similar to the standard iteration of Tata Harrier.

Tata Harrier Stealth vs Tata Harrier Dark Edition: Interior

Tata Harrier Dark Edition gets some chrome elements across the interior like the door handles. On the other hand, the Stealth Edition comes with a fully black treatment. The seats of both the special editions get black-coloured leatherette upholstery. Since the Stealth Edition is based on top-spec trim, it gets the features of the top model.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 25 Feb 2025, 12:06 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.