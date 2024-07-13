Tata Curvv SUV teased wading through water and more. Check out new teaser

Tata Motors has started releasing new teasers ahead of unveiling their new SUV Coupes in the Indian market. The brand will launch the Curvv EV and the Curvv later this year in India. Tata Motors has started releasing new teasers for the upcoming SUVs and the latest teaser shows the vehicles going through some rigorous testing. In the video, the Curvv can be seen wading through water, performing a gradient climb of 26.6 degrees and that too in reverse as well.