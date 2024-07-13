Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Curvv SUV teased wading through water and more. Check out new teaser

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 13 Jul 2024, 09:03 AM
  • Once launched, the primary rival of the Tata Curvv will be the Basalt, a SUV coupe from Citroen that will be launching soon in India.
Tata Curvv will be offered with an electric, diesel and petrol powertrain.

Tata Motors has started releasing new teasers ahead of unveiling their new SUV Coupes in the Indian market. The brand will launch the Curvv EV and the Curvv later this year in India. Tata Motors has started releasing new teasers for the upcoming SUVs and the latest teaser shows the vehicles going through some rigorous testing. In the video, the Curvv can be seen wading through water, performing a gradient climb of 26.6 degrees and that too in reverse as well.

First Published Date: 13 Jul 2024, 09:03 AM IST
