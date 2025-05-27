Tata Altroz facelift starts reaching dealerships ahead of booking commencement

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Motors launched the updated iteration of the Altroz premium hatchback last week. The new Tata Altroz facelift comes with a plethora of updates, which have been incorporated on the exterior and inside the cabin. The powertrain of the car also received a major update. With the launch of the Tata Altroz facelift, the homegrown automobile giant has tried to revamp the Indian premium hatchback segment, where it competes with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza.
Launched at an introductory starting price of ₹6.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Tata Altroz has now started reaching dealerships across the country ahead of its booking commencement date, which is scheduled on June 2. Available in petrol, diesel and petrol-CNG powertrain choices, the Altroz facelift's pricing goes up to ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Altroz facelift has received a host of updates on the exterior, which include revamped headlamp cluster with dual-beam LED lights, eyebrow-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRL), an updated front grille and bumper. The 16-inch alloy wheel designs have been changed as well, giving it an aero-style, which is in line with the electric cars. Another major change at the side profile is the flush-fitting door handles at the front doors, replacing the conventional door handles. The rear door handles remain positioned at the C pillar, though, just like the pre-facelift model. Moving to the back, the chunky taillights are gone, and replacing them are the new design taillights that come connected by a sleek LED strip running horizontally through the centre of the tailgate.
Inside the cabin, it gets a new beige and black theme. The dashboard design is layered with a dual-tone finish. The dual-spoke steering wheel with the illuminated Tata logo is also new and has been carried over from the Tata Nexon. There is a touch-based control panel with toggles for the AC control. Some of the key features include a freestanding 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, single-pane sunroof with voice commands, auto AC with rear vents, cruise control, push-button start/stop, auto-folding ORVMs and an eight-speaker sound system.
Safety features of the new Altroz include six airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, three-point seatbelts for all passengers, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.
The new Altroz is available in three different powertrain choices. The engine options include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG powertrain and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox, a five-speed AMT and a six-speed DCT automatic unit.
