Tata Altroz facelift starts reaching dealerships ahead of booking commencement

Tata Motors launched the updated iteration of the Altroz premium hatchback last week. The new Tata Altroz facelift comes with a plethora of updates, which have been incorporated on the exterior and inside the cabin. The powertrain of the car also received a major update. With the launch of the Tata Altroz facelift , the homegrown automobile giant has tried to revamp the Indian premium hatchback segment, where it competes with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Baleno , Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza .

Launched at an introductory starting price of ₹6.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Tata Altroz has now started reaching dealerships across the country ahead of its booking commencement date, which is scheduled on June 2. Available in petrol, diesel and petrol-CNG powertrain choices, the Altroz facelift's pricing goes up to ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 Tata Altroz facelift: Design

Tata Altroz facelift has received a host of updates on the exterior, which include revamped headlamp cluster with dual-beam LED lights, eyebrow-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRL), an updated front grille and bumper. The 16-inch alloy wheel designs have been changed as well, giving it an aero-style, which is in line with the electric cars. Another major change at the side profile is the flush-fitting door handles at the front doors, replacing the conventional door handles. The rear door handles remain positioned at the C pillar, though, just like the pre-facelift model. Moving to the back, the chunky taillights are gone, and replacing them are the new design taillights that come connected by a sleek LED strip running horizontally through the centre of the tailgate.

2025 Tata Altroz facelift: Interior and features

Inside the cabin, it gets a new beige and black theme. The dashboard design is layered with a dual-tone finish. The dual-spoke steering wheel with the illuminated Tata logo is also new and has been carried over from the Tata Nexon. There is a touch-based control panel with toggles for the AC control. Some of the key features include a freestanding 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, single-pane sunroof with voice commands, auto AC with rear vents, cruise control, push-button start/stop, auto-folding ORVMs and an eight-speaker sound system.

2025 Tata Altroz facelift: Safety

Safety features of the new Altroz include six airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, three-point seatbelts for all passengers, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

2025 Tata Altroz facelift: Powertrain

The new Altroz is available in three different powertrain choices. The engine options include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG powertrain and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox, a five-speed AMT and a six-speed DCT automatic unit.

