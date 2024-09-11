What is the mileage of 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift?

Published Sep 11, 2024

Hyundai has launched the 2024 Alcazar facelift in the Indian market.

It will be sold in two engine options - a petrol and a diesel.

The turbo petrol with manual gearbox has a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.5 kmpl

When mated to the 7-speed DCT, the fuel economy sees a bump to 18 kmpl. 

The fuel efficiency for the diesel engine with manual gearbox is 20.4 kmpl

There is also a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission which has a claimed fuel efficiency of 18.1 kmpl. 

There are also driving modes and auto start/stop functionality to aid with fuel efficiency.
