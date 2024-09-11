What is the mileage of 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift?

Hyundai has launched the 2024 Alcazar facelift in the Indian market.
It will be sold in two engine options - a petrol and a diesel.
The turbo petrol with manual gearbox has a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.5 kmpl
When mated to the 7-speed DCT, the fuel economy sees a bump to 18 kmpl.
The fuel efficiency for the diesel engine with manual gearbox is 20.4 kmpl
There is also a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission which has a claimed fuel efficiency of 18.1 kmpl.
There are also driving modes and auto start/stop functionality to aid with fuel efficiency.