Suzuki Jimny Special Edition revealed for France limited to just 55 units

The Suzuki Jimny is a global icon for the automaker that has been sold for 55 years. Celebrating this legacy, Suzuki has introduced a limited edition version of the Jimny 3-door in France. The Suzuki Jimny 55th Anniversary Limited Edition is restricted to just 55 units in the French market. But more importantly, it marks the departure of the Jimny not only from France but also from Europe.

The Suzuki Jimny 55th Anniversary Limited Edition is restricted to just 55 units in France, and marks the off-roader's departure from the market and also from Europe.

The Suzuki Jimny has been off the shelves in Europe for a while now due to stricter emission regulations. The model made a comeback briefly, positioned as a commercial vehicle (without rear seats), but was discontinued in Germany as well as other parts of Europe by mid-2024. This makes the new limited edition Jimny all the more special, and a true collector’s item for enthusiasts of the little off-roader.

The Suzuki Jimny 55th Anniversary Edition gets a retro-design grille and decals, Rhino spare wheel soft cover, mud flaps, and different floor mats

Suzuki Jimny 55th Anniversary Edition: What’s New?

The Suzuki Jimny 55th Anniversary Limited Edition pays tribute to over three million units sold of the off-roader globally in the last 55 years. The special offering gets a different grille inspired by the old-school Jimny, and is identical to the Jimny Horizon announced for Germany last year, to mark its farewell.

Other upgrades include retro side decals, the soft Rhino spare wheel cover, and mudflaps with the Jimny logo in red behind the wheels. The cabin gets rubber floor mats in the passenger compartment and the boot space. There’s a logbook with an embossed leather cover to record your memories, and a matching key chain. Customers of the limited edition Jimny also get 4x4 training to improve their off-road skills.

The Suzuki Jimny 55th Anniversary Edition will draw power from the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 101 bhp

Suzuki Jimny 55th Anniversary Edition: Colours

Each of the 55 Suzuki Jimny 55th Anniversary Editions will be numbered and feature a commemorative plaque at the base of the centre console. The model will be available in four body colours - White, Jungle Green, Bluish Black, and Medium Gray.

The limited edition Suzuki Jimny is based on the Privilège variant in France, and is equipped with air conditioning, heated seats, a Bluetooth audio system, lane departure and lane change warning, auto high beam control, traffic sign recognition, and more.

55 lucky customers who get their hands on the Suzuki Jimny 55th Anniversary Edition will also receive off-road training

Suzuki Jimny 55th Anniversary Edition: Specifications

Powering the off-roader is the familiar 1.5-litre petrol engine that churns out 101 bhp, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Power goes to all four wheels via the AllGrip Pro all-wheel drive system with a transfer case and short shift throws. The off-roader offers an approach angle of 37 degrees, a departure angle of 49 degrees, and a landing angle of 28 degrees.

Suzuki France opened bookings for the Jimny 55th Anniversary Edition earlier this month, and deliveries are set to commence towards the end of June. The company has not confirmed if all the limited edition units have been spoken for.

