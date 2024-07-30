Skoda's upcoming Brezza, Nexon rival name to be revealed on this date

Skoda Auto is all set to reveal the name of its upcoming SUV in India. The carmaker has confirmed that the new sub-compact SUV will be christened on August 21. The SUV, which has been teased by the carmaker through several sketches in the run-up to its debut, is expected to break cover later this year. Skoda will eventually launch the SUV in India early next year. This will be the first foray of the Czech auto giant in the fiercely competitive sub-compact SUV segment in the country.

The upcoming Skoda SUV is aimed to take on the dominance of models like Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon among others. The SUV will be based on the same MQB A0 IN platform it introduced with models like Kushaq. The SUV is being developed and manufactured in India. The carmaker said it will increase its production capacity by 30 per cent for the new compact SUV. Skoda aims to sell one lakh units of the Brezza, Nexon rival in a year.

Skoda's upcoming SUV: 10 names shortlisted

Skoda Auto had launched a campaign asking social media users to suggest name for the upcoming SUV. In April, the carmaker said that it has shortlisted 10 possible names for the SUV from thousands of entires it received. The names included in the shortlist are Kylaq, Kymaq, Kwiq, Kariq, Kyroq, Kosmiq, Kaiq, Kayaq, Kliq and Karmiq. Out of these 10 names, Skoda had suggested five itself during the announcement.

The sketches shared by Skoda provides an idea of how the upcoming SUV will look like. It appears a major part of the SUV's design could be influenced by the Kushaq. The teaser images show split headlight setup along with LED DRL strips above it. The grille of the SUV is likely to get the traditional treatment as seen in other Skoda models in India. At the rear, the sharp LED taillight unit and a thick bumper at the rear has resemblance to the Kushaq. The SUV is also expected to get roof rails and alloy wheels.

Skoda is likely to offer the new SUV with a 1.0-litre petrol engine under the hood. The TSI petrol motor is expected to come mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The engine is capable of churning out 113 bhp of power and 178 Nm of peak torque.

