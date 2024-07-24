Skoda Kushaq & Slavia becomes E20 fuel compliant. Check details

Skoda Auto India has announced that its 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine has received certification from the Automotive Research Association of India also known as ARAI. The automatic transmission as well as manual transmission has received the certification. Skoda is one of the first few OEMs to receive E20 certification from an official body.

The 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine is doing duty on the Slavia and Kushaq. It puts out 113 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 178 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission or a 6-speed manual gearbox. The new E20 complaint engine made its debut on the recently launched Kushaq Onyx AT and will soon make its way to every 1.0 TSI Škoda to roll off the production line from Chakan, Pune.

The brand is also testing the 1.5-litre TSI engine for E20 compliance and it should earn its certification by Q4 2024. The engine puts out 148 bhp of max power and 250 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic transmission. This engine is also available on the higher variants of the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia.

Also Read : Skoda's upcoming Maruti Brezza rival spotted ahead of launch

E20 petrol is basically a blend of 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol. Speaking on the certification, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said: “Along with making cars that lead in driving dynamics and safety, efficiency and sustainability have also been at the centre of our product and production practices. TSI technology has been time-tested and proven for efficiency and emissions while being effectively powered. We have evolved and adapted this technology to various updates in standards and policies across the globe. The 1.0 TSI especially, with its 3-cylinder turbo configuration tuned for power and efficiency is a versatile powertrain, and the E20 certification is a testament to this. We are confident of a similar outcome when the 1.5 TSI is tested, later this year."

