Skoda shares latest glimpse at its upcoming Nexon, Brezza rival

Skoda Auto India has released the second teaser sketch of its upcoming sub-compact SUV ahead of its launch in 2025. In the latest teaser, the carmaker has revealed the rear section of the SUV. The Czech auto giant has now released two teaser images, offering a hint at how the SUV will look like. The upcoming model will help Skoda foray into the sub-compact SUV segment in India which is currently dominated by the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon among others.

Skoda Auto will launch the new SUV in India some time next year. The name of the SUV has not been finalised yet.The upcoming SUV will take on Maruti B

The latest teaser of the upcoming sub-compact SUV from Skoda shows it will get sharp LED taillight unit and a thick bumper at the rear. The earlier teaser showed the SUV with sleek LED headlight unit. The SUV is also expected to get roofrails as shown in the teaser sketches. The final look of the SUV may vary a bit depending on the changes Skoda implements in the production version. Skoda is currently testing the upcoming SUV ahead of its launch. The carmaker has not yet finalised the name for the upcoming Brezza, Nexon rival.

Recent spy shots of the upcoming Skoda SUV reveal that it will get a similar taillight design as the Kushaq SUV. At the front, the SUV could come with a split headlight setup along with LED DRL strips above it. The grille of the SUV will get the traditional treatment as seen in other Skoda models in India. It will sit on alloy wheels which are likely to measure at least 15 inches.

Skoda's upcoming sub-compact SUV: Key things expected

Skoda will use the same platform and engine as the Kushaq for the upcoming compact SUV. The carmaker had earlier said the engine under the hood of the new SUV will be a 1.0-litre TSI petrol unit. The engine, which is currently offered mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, is capable of churning out 113 bhp of power and 178 Nm of peak torque.

The upcoming model will join the likes of Kushaq and Kodiaq in Skoda's SUV lineup in India. Kushaq was the first SUV from Skoda developed specifically for the Indian customers. The carmaker is planning to increase its production capacity to manufacture the upcoming model. Skoda aims to sell around one lakh units of the SUV in a single year, which is twice the number achieved by the Kushaq and Slavia models over a span of two years.

