Skoda Slavia sedan ready for a mid-life update, launch likely in September 2025

Skoda Slavia midsize sedan, which has helped the Czech automaker under the Volkswagen Group to boost the company's overall sales in the Indian passenger vehicle market, is gearing up for a mid-life update. The updated iteration of the Skoda Slavia sedan is expected to launch in India sometime around September next year.

The Skoda Slavia, which was introduced in February 2022 as a made-for-India sedan will be around 3.5 years old when it gets an update. The sedan is one of the key products under the automaker's India 2.0 strategy, which includes the badge-engineered sibling from Volkswagen AG, the Virtus. The other products under the India 2.0 strategy are the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun SUVs, which also received a pretty good response for the respective car manufacturers. Now, with the updated version of the Slavia sedan, Skoda is aiming to strengthen its grip in the segment.

Skoda Slavia facelift: What to expect

The upcoming Skoda Slavia facelift is expected to come with a host of design tweaks across the exterior, which will range from headlamps to front grille to bumpers at the front and rear. Expect the sedan to come featuring new design alloy wheels among other updates.

The headlamps are expected to become sharper and get mild reprofiling. Skoda may introduce a connected headlamp to the Slavia facelift, something similar seen on the Hyundai Verna. The grille could become slightly wider, giving the sedan a bolder front profile. Also, there would be repositioned chrome bits. The taillights would sport mild updates as well, and one of the key changes would be a connecting strip.

On the feature front too, the Skoda Slavia is likely to receive some additional tech-driven features. Besides that, some minor cosmetic changes are likely to be there inside the cabin of the Skoda Slavia facelift. A key expected feature is an ADAS suite. However, Skoda remains tight-lipped about these.

On the mechanical front, the Skoda Slavia facelift is likely to retain the same specifications as the current model. In that case, the sedan will continue with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with manual and DSG automatic gearbox options. Also, there will be a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor on offer with manual and torque converter automatic gearbox options. Power and torque figures are likely to remain unchanged.

