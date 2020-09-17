Skoda Rapid TSI AT launched in India at 9.49 lakh

Skoda Auto on Thursday launched the new Rapid 1.0 TSI AT in the Indian market at a price tag of ₹9.49 lakh for the Rider Plus AT trim.

The bookings of the new car has already commenced at a refundable amount of ₹25,000, across all the authorised Skoda dealership facilities in the country as well as on the Skoda Auto India website. Deliveries of new automatic Rapid TSI will start from Friday (September 18).

Skoda Rapid Rider 1.0 TSI AT full price list:

Variant Price Rider Plus ₹ 9.49 lakh Ambition AT ₹ 11.29 lakh Onyx AT ₹ 11.49 lakh Style AT ₹ 12.99 lakh Montecarlo AT ₹ 13.29 lakh

The Skoda Rapid TSI AT comes with a 1.0 -litre, three cylinder 1.0 TSI petrol engine which delivers an astounding 110 PS (81 kW) of power at 5,000 - 5,500 rpm and 175 Nm of peak torque which is recorded at 1,750 - 4,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed automatic torque converter gearbox. The powerplant has been rated to deliver 16.24 kmpl of fuel economy.

Against the 1.6 MPI engine offered in the Rapid range previously, the new Rapid 1.0 TSI AT offers a 5% more power and a 14% more torque output. Also, it has been claimed to deliver 9% increase in fuel efficiency against the previous motor. As per the company, the Rapid automatic is 'calibrated for refinement, efficiency as well as performance'.

The company announced during a virtual launch on Thursday that it is planning to double its showroom count by 2022 in India and will enter 15 new cities in future.