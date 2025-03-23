Skoda Kylaq Prestige vs Skoda Kushaq Signature: Which Czech SUV will you go for

SUVs are the flavour of the market. In fact, India remains one of the leading contributors to the global SUV sales. In terms of SUVs, the compact SUV and the sub compact SUVs are amongst the most favoured type of SUVs in the country, with both the segments having almost 10 offerings each. Almost every automaker in the country has one offering in each of the compact SUV and the sub compact SUV segment, with them overlapping each other in terms of pricing. Skoda with its Kushaq and the Kylaq follow a similar trend.

While the Skoda Kushaq was launched in 2021, the Skoda Kylaq is the latest offering from the Czech manufacturer in the country. While the former is a compact SUV, the latter is a sub compact SUV. Both the SUVs are part of the company’s India 2.0 project, and underpin the same MQB-A0-IN platform. But, while the Kushaq is longer than 4 metres in length, the Kylaq is just under the 4 metres mark. If you are looking to buy a Skoda SUV with a budget of around ₹15 lakh, here’s a quick breakdown of features, price and specs to help you choose between the Kushaq and the Kylaq.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Skoda Kylaq 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Skoda Kushaq 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Skoda Kodiaq 2025 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Skoda Superb 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 54 Lakhs Compare View Offers Skoda Slavia 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.34 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Skoda Enyaq 77 kWh 77 kWh 510 km 510 km ₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Skoda Auto reinforces India’s importance in its internationalisation strategy

Skoda Kylaq vs Skoda Kushaq: Price

If you have a budget of around ₹15 lakh, you can get the top end Skoda Kylaq Prestige. Pricing for the Prestige variant starts at ₹13.35 lakh, ex-showroom for the manual transmission option and goes up to ₹14.40 lakh. Meanwhile, if you eying the Kushaq, you will have to settle with the Signature variant, which is the second to base variant. The manual transmission option of the Kushaq Signature variant is priced at SR 14.88 lakh, while the automatic transmission option is priced at ₹15.98 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

Skoda Kylaq vs Skoda Kushaq: Features

In terms of the features, the Skoda Kylaq Prestige gets all the bells and whistles that the Kylaq lineup gets. The Prestige variant sits at the top of the range and boasts larger 17-inch alloy wheels along with a range of premium features. These include a 10 inch 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM), a rear wiper, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, leatherette upholstery, and power-adjustable front seats.

Also watch: Skoda Kylaq review | Practical, no-nonsense ‘baby Kushaq’ | Should you buy the Nexon, Brezza rival?

Meanwhile, the Skoda Kushaq Signature features 16-inch Grus alloy wheels and a shark fin antenna. Inside, the cabin is equipped with ambient lighting, 60:40 split-folding rear seats, and a rear center armrest for added convenience. The seats come with dual-tone fabric covers, while a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additional interior features include cruise control, USB-C ports at both the front and rear, a cooled glove box, and a rear parcel tray for storage. In terms of safety, the Kushaq comes with a rear camera to assist with parking and reversing maneuvers.

Skoda Kylaq vs Skoda Kushaq: Specs

In terms of engine option, both the Skoda Kylaq Prestige and the Skoda Kushaq Signature come powered by a 1.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine. The engine gets paired with either a six speed manual transmission or an automatic transmission. The 1.0 litre petrol engine produces 114 bhp of peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: