Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic launched in India at 12.96 lakh

Skoda Auto India has silently announced the launch of the new Kushaq Ambition Classic variant in the country. The newly introduced trim has been priced starting at ₹12.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and positioned right in between the base Active variant and the Ambition variant. While the Ambition Classic MT has been priced at ₹12.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the Ambition Classic 1.0 AT costs ₹14.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

Some of the key exterior features on this new trim of the Kushaq include a rear wiper and defogger, chrome highlights on the front bumper air intake, silver front and rear diffuser, electrically foldable ORVMs, 16-inch alloy wheels, silver roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, LED headlamps with DRLs, and front fog lights with cornering function.

The cabin of the new Kushaq Ambition Classic gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other key features include the use of a leather-wrapped steering wheel, rear parking camera, cooled glove-box, rear parcel tray, paddle shifters, cruise control, and ambient lighting. It also loses out on some key features found on the higher-spec Ambition variant such as black fabric seats with dual colour sporty centre stripes, automatic climate control, MySkoda Connect, and automatic climate control.

At the heart of the new model sits a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine which has been rated to deliver 114 bhp of maximum power, backed up with 178 Nm of peak torque. The car is available in both six-speed manual, as well as a six-speed automatic transmission unit.

Meanwhile, the company is also gearing up for the announcement of the Kushaq Monte Carlo variant on May 9.

