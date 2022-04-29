Copyright © HT Media Limited
Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic launched in India at 12.96 lakh

The new Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic trim has been priced at 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and positioned right in between the base Active and the Ambition variant.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 29 Apr 2022, 10:24 AM
Skoda Kushaq SUV rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Sonet. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Skoda Auto India has silently announced the launch of the new Kushaq Ambition Classic variant in the country. The newly introduced trim has been priced starting at 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and positioned right in between the base Active variant and the Ambition variant. While the Ambition Classic MT has been priced at 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the Ambition Classic 1.0 AT costs 14.09 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Some of the key exterior features on this new trim of the Kushaq include a rear wiper and defogger, chrome highlights on the front bumper air intake, silver front and rear diffuser, electrically foldable ORVMs, 16-inch alloy wheels, silver roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, LED headlamps with DRLs, and front fog lights with cornering function.

(Also Read: Skoda Slavia first-drive review: Solid all-rounder, may revive falling segment)

The cabin of the new Kushaq Ambition Classic gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other key features include the use of a leather-wrapped steering wheel, rear parking camera, cooled glove-box, rear parcel tray, paddle shifters, cruise control, and ambient lighting. It also loses out on some key features found on the higher-spec Ambition variant such as black fabric seats with dual colour sporty centre stripes, automatic climate control, MySkoda Connect, and automatic climate control.

At the heart of the new model sits a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine which has been rated to deliver 114 bhp of maximum power, backed up with 178 Nm of peak torque. The car is available in both six-speed manual, as well as a six-speed automatic transmission unit.

Meanwhile, the company is also gearing up for the announcement of the Kushaq Monte Carlo variant on May 9. 

 

First Published Date: 29 Apr 2022, 10:24 AM IST
TAGS: Skoda Skoda Kushaq Skoda Kushaq SUV Kushaq Ambition Classic
