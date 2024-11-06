In pics: All-new Skoda Kylaq SUV launched in India, prices start at ₹7.89 lakh
- Bookings for the all-new Kylaq are scheduled to begin on December 2 while deliveries will start on January 27, 2025.
The Skoda Kylaq sub-compact SUV has just been unveiled in India and it will be offered at an ex-showroom starting price of ₹7.89 lakh. This is the third and latest made-in-India offering from the Czech brand and it is built on the same platform that underpins the Kushaq and the Slavia models.
This is the third and latest made-in-India offering from Skoda Auto India and it is built on the same platform that underpins the Kushaq and the Slavia models from the Czech brand.
The Kylaq will be driven by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that can make 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. This power is transferred to the front wheels through either a six-speed manual gearbox or an automatic with paddle shifters mounted on the steering column.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Compare
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
1199.0 cc Petrol
₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
While LED DRLs and headlamps are consistent throughout the range, only the top trims will get access to the 17-inch alloys shown above.
The Kylaq brings a spacious interior which is fitted with six-way electric seats with ventilation function. Select variants are treated with an electric sunroof while Skoda additionally offers cruise control and leatherette seats as options.
The cabin features a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen that allows for wireless connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The driver gets an eight-inch digital cluster that shows relevant information such as speed, tyre pressure warnings, cruise control, and more.
Skoda claims the new Kylaq has been tested across more than 800,000 kilometres of Indian terrain. It is offered with 25 active and passive safety features across the range, including six airbags, multi-collision brake, anti-lock brakes with EBD, and electronic stability control among others.
The car further features numerous storage options across the cabin which includes a dedicated stowage space for the parcel tray. The cabin further features Smartgrip bottle holders, ticket holders in the A-pllar, and a phone holder in the back pocket.
The Kylaq features 446-litres of cargo storage in the boot, and this can be expanded to 1,265 litres by folding down the rear seats.
With the Skoda Kylaq, the Czech manufacturer returns to the sub-10 lakh segment of the Indian passenger vehicles market after a gap of nearly 10 years. The Kylaq sub-compact SUV will be pitted against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Kia Sonet.
First Published Date: 06 Nov 2024, 14:46 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS