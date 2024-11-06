HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: All New Skoda Kylaq Suv Launched In India, Prices Start At 7.89 Lakh

In pics: All-new Skoda Kylaq SUV launched in India, prices start at 7.89 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Nov 2024, 14:56 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Bookings for the all-new Kylaq are scheduled to begin on December 2 while deliveries will start on January 27, 2025.
Skoda Kylaq
1/10

The Skoda Kylaq sub-compact SUV has just been unveiled in India and it will be offered at an ex-showroom starting price of 7.89 lakh. This is the third and latest made-in-India offering from the Czech brand and it is built on the same platform that underpins the Kushaq and the Slavia models.

(Skoda)
Skoda Kylaq

The Skoda Kylaq sub-compact SUV has just been unveiled in India and it will be offered at an ex-showroom starting price of 7.89 lakh. This is the third and latest made-in-India offering from the Czech brand and it is built on the same platform that underpins the Kushaq and the Slavia models.

Skoda Kylaq
2/10
This is the third and latest made-in-India offering from Skoda Auto India and it is built on the same platform that underpins the Kushaq and the Slavia models from the Czech brand. (Skoda )
Skoda Kylaq
This is the third and latest made-in-India offering from Skoda Auto India and it is built on the same platform that underpins the Kushaq and the Slavia models from the Czech brand.
Skoda Kylaq
3/10
The Kylaq will be driven by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that can make 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. This power is transferred to the front wheels through either a six-speed manual gearbox or an automatic with paddle shifters mounted on the steering column. (Skoda )
Skoda Kylaq
The Kylaq will be driven by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that can make 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. This power is transferred to the front wheels through either a six-speed manual gearbox or an automatic with paddle shifters mounted on the steering column.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Skoda Kylaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kylaq
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.89 Lakhs
Compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Wr-v 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda WR-V 2024
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.94 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Skoda Kylaq
4/10
While LED DRLs and headlamps are consistent throughout the range, only the top trims will get access to the 17-inch alloys shown above.  (Skoda )
Skoda Kylaq
While LED DRLs and headlamps are consistent throughout the range, only the top trims will get access to the 17-inch alloys shown above. 
Skoda Kylaq
5/10
The Kylaq brings a spacious interior which is fitted with six-way electric seats with ventilation function. Select variants are treated with an electric sunroof while Skoda additionally offers cruise control and leatherette seats as options. (Skoda )
Skoda Kylaq
The Kylaq brings a spacious interior which is fitted with six-way electric seats with ventilation function. Select variants are treated with an electric sunroof while Skoda additionally offers cruise control and leatherette seats as options.
Skoda Kylaq
6/10
The cabin features a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen that allows for wireless connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The driver gets an eight-inch digital cluster that shows relevant information such as speed, tyre pressure warnings, cruise control, and more. (Skoda )
Skoda Kylaq
The cabin features a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen that allows for wireless connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The driver gets an eight-inch digital cluster that shows relevant information such as speed, tyre pressure warnings, cruise control, and more.
Skoda Kylaq
7/10
Skoda claims the new Kylaq has been tested across more than 800,000 kilometres of Indian terrain. It is offered with 25 active and passive safety features across the range, including six airbags, multi-collision brake, anti-lock brakes with EBD, and electronic stability control among others. (Skoda)
Skoda Kylaq
Skoda claims the new Kylaq has been tested across more than 800,000 kilometres of Indian terrain. It is offered with 25 active and passive safety features across the range, including six airbags, multi-collision brake, anti-lock brakes with EBD, and electronic stability control among others.
Skoda Kylaq
8/10
The car further features numerous storage options across the cabin which includes a dedicated stowage space for the parcel tray. The cabin further features Smartgrip bottle holders, ticket holders in the A-pllar, and a phone holder in the back pocket. (Skoda )
Skoda Kylaq
The car further features numerous storage options across the cabin which includes a dedicated stowage space for the parcel tray. The cabin further features Smartgrip bottle holders, ticket holders in the A-pllar, and a phone holder in the back pocket.
Skoda Kylaq
9/10
The Kylaq features 446-litres of cargo storage in the boot, and this can be expanded to 1,265 litres by folding down the rear seats. (Skoda )
Skoda Kylaq
The Kylaq features 446-litres of cargo storage in the boot, and this can be expanded to 1,265 litres by folding down the rear seats.
Skoda Kylaq
10/10
With the Skoda Kylaq, the Czech manufacturer returns to the sub-10 lakh segment of the Indian passenger vehicles market after a gap of nearly 10 years. The Kylaq sub-compact SUV will be pitted against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Kia Sonet. (Skoda )
Skoda Kylaq
With the Skoda Kylaq, the Czech manufacturer returns to the sub-10 lakh segment of the Indian passenger vehicles market after a gap of nearly 10 years. The Kylaq sub-compact SUV will be pitted against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Kia Sonet.
First Published Date: 06 Nov 2024, 14:46 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.