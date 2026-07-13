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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Skoda Kodiaq Rs Deliveries Begin

Skoda Kodiaq RS deliveries begin

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 13 Jul 2026, 16:54 pm
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  • The Kodiaq RS features a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with 265 hp, reaching 100 kmph in 6.3 seconds. Skoda began deliveries of the limited-run model priced at 66.99 lakh, with all initial units sold within six minutes, showcasing high demand in India.

Skoda Kodiaq RS uses a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. (Instagram / uniqueskoda)
Skoda Kodiaq RS
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Skoda Auto India has commenced deliveries of the all-new Kodiaq RS across the country, just days after launching its flagship performance SUV. The first batch of customer handovers has now begun, with several owners taking delivery of the limited-run model at dealerships nationwide. Reports also show that one of the first customer deliveries took place in Bengaluru.

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The Kodiaq RS was launched in India earlier this month at 66.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The performance-focused SUV was introduced in limited numbers, with Skoda allocating just 50 units for the first batch. Interestingly, the entire allocation was booked within six minutes after bookings opened in June, highlighting strong demand for the brand's most powerful SUV in India.

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Sportier design inside and out

Compared to the standard Kodiaq, the RS version receives several cosmetic and functional upgrades. On the outside, it gets a sportier front bumper, gloss black styling elements, RS-specific badging, 20-inch alloy wheels, red brake calipers and dual chrome exhaust outlets that distinguish it from the regular model.

The cabin also carries the performance theme forward with sports seats featuring integrated headrests and RS logos, red contrast stitching, a three-spoke sports steering wheel and unique trim elements. Buyers also get the same premium equipment offered on the top-spec Kodiaq, including a large touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, premium sound system and advanced driver assistance features.

Also Read : Skoda Kodiaq RS: 5 things to know about the performance SUV

265 hp turbo-petrol engine

Powering the Kodiaq RS is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 265 hp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox, while Skoda's all-wheel-drive system comes as standard.

The performance SUV is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.3 seconds before reaching a top speed of 231 kmph, making it the quickest Kodiaq ever offered in the Indian market.

Limited availability

With the initial allocation already sold out, prospective buyers may have to wait for Skoda to announce additional units for India. The start of deliveries marks the beginning of customer ownership for the brand's flagship SUV, which sits at the top of the Kodiaq range and caters to enthusiasts looking for a practical three-row SUV with performance credentials.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 13 Jul 2026, 16:54 pm IST
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