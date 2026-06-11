Skoda Kodiaq RS bookings to open on June 22 in India, has a top speed of 230 kmph

Skoda Auto India has announced the arrival of the all-new Kodiaq RS in the country, expanding its performance-oriented RS portfolio with its first seven-seat SUV to wear the iconic badge. Bookings for the high-performance SUV will commence on June 22, 2026.

The Kodiaq RS combines the practicality of a three-row luxury SUV with Skoda's Rally Sport heritage, offering buyers a performance-focused alternative in the premium SUV segment. It also comes equipped with a 4x4 drivetrain, enhancing its all-weather and all-terrain capabilities.

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First seven-seater RS model for India

The RS badge, which stands for Rally Sport, has been associated with Skoda's high-performance road cars for over five decades. In India, the badge has earned a loyal following thanks to models like the Octavia RS, which has enjoyed cult status among enthusiasts.

With the new Kodiaq RS, Skoda is introducing the first seven-seat model in India to carry the RS nameplate. The company also claims it will be the quickest Skoda model available in the Indian market.

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Skoda Auto India, said the strong response to the latest Octavia RS, which sold out within 20 minutes of its launch last year, encouraged the brand to further strengthen its performance lineup.

He added that the Kodiaq RS combines performance, practicality and all-wheel-drive capability while carrying forward the company's motorsport-inspired DNA.

Specs

Powering the Skoda Kodiaq RS is a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that puts out 261 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 400 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The inclusion of a 4x4 system is expected to improve traction and capability across varying road conditions, while the RS-specific tuning is designed to offer sharper handling and enhanced driving characteristics.

The top speed of the SUV is 231 kmph, whereas it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.3 seconds.

Strengthening the RS portfolio

The launch of the Kodiaq RS reflects Skoda Auto India's strategy of expanding its differentiated product lineup. By bringing the RS badge to the luxury SUV segment, the company is targeting enthusiasts who want a combination of performance, premium features and practicality in a single package.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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