After the C5 Aircross SUV, Citroen is gearing up to introduce the smaller C3 car in the Indian market which will be the brand's first made-in-India vehicle. It has already been spotted amidst road tests several times in the past in camouflaged form and now its final design has been leaked online courtesy of its promotional scale model.

As per the latest spy images, the C3 will sport a quirky exterior design. The car has been given a mini-SUV look and is likely to sport Hyundai Venue-like size and dimensions. Also, the typical Citroen design elements can't be missed that will make the C3 stand out from the rest of the cars of its segment.

There will be a wide typical Citroen grille at the front that will be flanked by dual-layer headlamps to make it look sharper and somewhat similar to the existing C5 SUV. It will benefit from an upright design with a flat bonnet and an angular windshield. Over the top, there will be an almost flat roof tapering down towards the end section.

(Also Read: This cute little Citroen EV may suit budget-conscious shoppers)

The black cladding has been used throughout the body panels to give the car a muscular appeal. Also, it uses a contrast orange roof, along with some other orange highlights here and there lending it a very sporty appeal. Alongside, there will be other highlights including blacked-out pillars, roof rails, and dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels to make the SUV look especially sporty.

Under the hood, the Citroen C3 will use a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine along with a 5-speed manual gearbox. A DCT-automatic gearbox may also make its way to the model but that's yet to be confirmed. There will be no diesel on offer.

It will be placed in the sub-four meter range and will take on the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Vitara Brezza.







