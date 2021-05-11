This cute little Citroen EV may suit budget-conscious shoppers

French carmaker Citroen's tiny two-seater Ami is compact yet feature-packed and also budget-friendly. The automaker has hinted that it is taking its offering to the budget-conscious shoppers of the US market via its subscription service Free2Move, as reported by Electrek. The car that costs around $7,000 in Europe should come for a pocket-friendly monthly fee under subscription model.

Under the brand's Free2Move model, for a monthly fee, one can have access to a fleet of vehicles including some electric offerings from Peugeot and Citroën. One can even opt for an all-inclusive service where a month-to-month rental for certain vehicles with insurance and maintenance can be availed.

The subscription service was launched in Europe in 2019 by PSA Group (now a part of Stellantis Group) and has already been soft launched in US capital Washington DC. The service is being expanded to the rest of the US.

The Citroen Ami is powered by a modest 6 kilowatt electric motor and a 5.5 kWh battery pack. The Ami's bodywork is mostly plastic and it comes with a no-frills interior. The vehicle's top speed is 45 kmph and it can go up to 70 kilometres on single charge. The vehicle is 2.41m in length, 1.39m in width, 1.52m in height, and sits on 14-inch wheels.

Under French legislation, the Ami falls into the category of a light electric quadricycle and can also be driven by 14-year-olds without the need of a driving licence. The vehicles features will also likely appeal the tech-savvy Gen Y.

Recently, Citroen also turned the Ami into a delivery vehicle by removing one of the two seats, giving it a luggage space of 260 litres and a load capacity of 140 kgs. The mini cargo model can be used as a means of transportation for courier and service companies. Currently, the Citroen Ami Cargo is only available for its home market.



