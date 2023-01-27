HT Auto
Renault announces a special Republic Day service camp; avail discounts on parts

Renault India has announced a nationwide Republic Day Celebration Camp for customers between January 27-29, 2023. Celebrating the 74th year of the foundation of the Indian Constitution, the three-day-long service camp will provide owners with a free car check-up as per the company’s guidelines.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jan 2023, 09:01 AM
The service camp will be held at all authorised Renault service centres pan India
This includes an examination of all key functions of the car that will be conducted by Renault’s trained technicians at its authorised service centres pan India. The company says such periodical checks ensure “necessary actions for enhanced performance of the car and provide customers with a rewarding ownership experience with the brand.

The Renault Republic Day celebration service camp includes a free car top wash and comprehensive check-up. Customers can also avail of discounts on parts, accessories and roadside assistance of up to 10 per cent. There’s a 20 per cent discount on labour charges and value-added services.

The Renault service centres will also host customer engagement activities like painting, drawing and quiz competitions for children, along with free health check-up camps. Furthermore, the company will organise customer education programs at select workshops.

