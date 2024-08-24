Planning to buy your first car? Here are some features you should consider

For a person looking to own a vehicle for the very first time, the list of features in different cars may be confusing.Some features you shouldn't mis

The Indian automotive industry is very saturated with new launches coming in one after the other. With each model topping the list of features of its competitors, it has become a very interesting space for buyers to explore and decide which model best suits them. However, with a large number of options available one can also be very easily confused while making this decision. More so if you’re buying a vehicle for the very first time, technical terms like ESP, immobiliser and ADAS may confuse a first-time car buyer.

However, even with all the various features coming in cars, there are some features that you cannot miss having on your vehicle if you’re a first-time buyer. At the end of this article, you will be able to make a decision and get a better understanding of features that are absolutely crucial to have in 2024.