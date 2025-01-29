HT Auto
Para-archer Sheetal Devi brings home Mahindra Scorpio N, gifted by Anand Mahindra

29 Jan 2025
Para-archer Sheetal Devi took delivery of her new Mahindra Scorpio N after she turned 18 and gifted an arrow to Anand Mahindra, as a token of gratitud
Anand Mahindra had announced he would gift an SUV of her choice from Mahindra's stable after a bronze medal win in the Paralympics 2024 (X/@archersheetal)
Anand Mahindra had announced he would gift an SUV of her choice from Mahindra's stable after a bronze medal win in the Paralympics 2024

Para-archer Sheetal Devi made India proud at the Paralympics 2024 in Paris, which won her not only a bronze medal but also a lot of love and respect from across the nation. Anand Mahindra, Chairman - Mahindra Group, admiring Sheetal’s efforts promised to give her an SUV and the industrialist recently delivered on his promise as the Olympian recently received the keys to her new Mahindra Scorpio-N.

Sharing pictures of the delivery, Anand Mahindra praised Sheetal Devi in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "I have long admired @archersheetal’s talent from afar. Meeting her in person, I was struck by her remarkable determination, tenacity and focus. Speaking to her mother and sister, it was clear that it runs in the family!"

“She gifted me an arrow, a symbol of her identity as an archer, unbound by any limitations. Truly priceless! Sheetal is an inspiration to us all, and I am proud to see her in a Scorpio N, a fitting steed for her as she continues to Rise to new heights," he added.

Paralympian Sheetal Devi's new Mahindra Scorpio-N

Sheetal Devi represented India in archery and is regarded as one of the finest para-archers in the world despite not having arms. The athlete won a bronze medal in the mixed-team compound category alongside Rakesh Kumar. Last year, the video of her bullseye hit went viral, and the Mahindra Group Chairman noticed.

Sheetal revealed she wanted to take delivery of her car after turning 18 years old, which is why the Scorpio-N was delivered to her recently. The Paralympian further revealed in a post on X that the SUV was taken to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, for the first drive. Anand Mahindra also admired the same steely resolve in Sheetal’s mother and sister, whom he met alongside Sheetal.

Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar won the bronze medal in the mixed team compound event in archery. The duo defeated Italy’s Matteo Bonacina and Eleonora 156-155 at Invalides, while also equalling Turkiye’s Paralympic record set in 2021. In addition to her impressive feat in the Paralympics, Sheetal has also won two gold medals and a silver in the 2022 Asian Para Games, and a silver medal in the World Archery Para Championships 2023.

Mahindra Scorpio-N: What you need to know

The Mahindra Scorpio-N continues to be one of the automaker’s most popular SUVs available with petrol, diesel, and 4x4 options. The Scorpio-N is on sale alongside the Scorpio Classic (previous generation), both of which continue to bring large volumes for the brand. The SUV is based on a ladder-frame chassis, while power comes from the 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options, paired with a 6-speed manual and automatic transmission.

On the feature front, the SUV gets projector-lens headlamps, LED DRLs, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, leatherette seats, ABS, ESP, six airbags, and more. The Mahindra Scorpio-N is priced from 13.99 lakh, going up to 24.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 29 Jan 2025, 15:54 PM IST

