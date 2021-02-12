Nissan India on Friday announced a special program celebrating Valentines for its Magnite customers. The Japanese carmaker will be hosting a lucky draw for all customers who have booked the all-new Magnite and waiting for the delivery as on February 12th. The company said in a press note sent recently that every 100th customer would win:

• 1 customer – 100% cashback of ex-showroom price

• 8 customers – upgrade by one variant*

• 25 customers – 1-year extended warranty

• 66 customers – 2 years/20K km maintenance package

“The all-new Nissan Magnite has had an overwhelming customer response; customers love the all-new Nissan Magnite and in gratitude of their wait, we have introduced this Valentines program," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Nissan Magnite went on sale in the Indian market in December 2020 and garnered 32,800 bookings in 30 days of launch. The despatches of the Magnite SUV started in January 2021 and the company also announced deliveries of 720 units of the Magnite SUVs on 72nd Republic day. The company has also said that it has started an additional shift by hiring more than 1000 employees across its plant and 500+ employees in the dealership network to take care of the rising demand.

Nissan India has also recently introduced ‘Nissan Express Service’ which promises to deliver a quick and comprehensive service experience to the customers.

The Magnite SUV is available in 20 grade line-ups and over 36 combinations, starting from ₹5.49 lakh and extending up to ₹9.59 lakh (ex-showroom).