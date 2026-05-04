Nissan Gravite introduced with twin-cylinder CNG retrofitment kit

Japanese automaker Nissan has launched a government-approved CNG retrofitment kit for the Gravite MPV at an introductory price of ₹82,999 across 16 states. This segment-first, smart twin-cylinder system is designed to retain the vehicle's full seven-seater modularity and practical cabin space. While the Gravite starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹5.65 lakh, the cost of the CNG kit will be an additional charge over the price of the chosen variant.

In addition to that, the government-approved CNG kit is fully developed, manufactured and quality assured by Motozen. Customers can order the CNG kit installation via Nissan authorised dealers for a convenient and trusted purchase route to access the CNG solution. A three-year or 1,00,000 km warranty on kit components via a third-party provider is also being offered.

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Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President and President, Middle East, KSA, CIS and India, Nissan and Infiniti, said, “India continues to be a strategic market for Nissan, and our focus is on bringing products and mobility solutions that are relevant, accessible and future-ready, aligned with the evolving needs of the customers. The introduction of the CNG option for the Nissan Gravite is a significant step in that direction. With Gravite CNG, we are extending a proven, practical solution to customers seeking a combination of family-focused space, everyday mobility, and lower running costs in key CNG markets."



Nissan Gravite CNG: Key Highlights





Moreover, the CNG system has been engineered to deliver performance, safety and efficiency without compromising comfort. Key technical highlights include a Sequential BS6.2 Compliant CNG Kit, an ICAT-approved system, heavy-duty cylinder thickness of 8.1 mm, and Dynamic Advancer Technology optimised specifically for the Gravite. Not only that, but the system also features a fuel filling point under the fuel lid, clean factory-finish integration with well-designed component brackets, an optimised rear seat layout, and petrol and CNG switchover.

“After an extremely positive reception from the customers for the Magnite CNG, we are delighted to now launch the first twin-cylinder solution in the segment for the Nissan Gravite. It has been designed for customers who need the practicality, flexibility and comfort of a seven-seater MPV for everyday family use. With the introduction of the government-approved CNG retrofitment kit, we are making that proposition even stronger by offering a solution that is not only economical to run but also designed to retain its full 7-seater flexibility, modularity and capability through a smart twin-cylinder setup, ensuring no compromise on space or everyday usability," Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said.

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