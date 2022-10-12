HT Auto
Next-gen Lexus UX 300e breaks cover, gets bigger battery promising better range

Lexus UX 300e electric crossover comes with a 72.8 kWh battery pack, promises 40 per cent better range than before.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Oct 2022, 18:30 PM
Lexus UX 300e was introduced to the market in 2019 as the automaker's first-ever EV.
Lexus has updated its first-ever electric car UX 300e with a bigger battery that promises at least 40 per cent better range than before. This comes after the subcompact crossover's internal combustion engine-powered variant received an update in May this year. Like the ICE-powered variant, the electric crossover benefits from improved structural rigidity thanks to 20 spot welding points around the side and rear doors. The automaker claims that the new Lexus UX 300e comes with a new battery pack as well, which ensures better range and performance than before. What's more interesting is that the battery pack doubles as a sound barrier, making the cabin of the EV quieter.

(Also Read: Toyota and Lexus cars to get AI-powered voice assistant, no internet required)

The new 72.8 kWh battery pack is larger than before, and it replaces the 54.4 kWh pack. Lexus claims that the updated crossover can cover more than 450 km range on a single charge. The electric motor onboard the luxury crossover is capable of churning out 201 hp of peak power and 300 Nm of maximum torque instantly. Power is delivered to the front axle.

Speaking about the styling changes, the EV appears with similar changes to the internal combustion engine-powered UX. Mechanically, it gets Yarama-sourced rear performance suspension as standard and a retuned electric power steering wheel. The shock absorbers have been specifically tweaked for the electric vehicle, claims Lexus.

Inside the cabin, the new Lexus UX 300e has received the automaker's new infotainment system with a 12.3-inch touchscreen display. Additional changes include relocated buttons for the heated seats from the centre console to the right of the gear shifter, making them more accessible for the driver. Also, there is a pair of USB Type-C ports that have been installed ahead of the cup holders. The wireless charging pad comes vertically extended. It sports LED ambient lighting system as well.

First Published Date: 12 Oct 2022, 18:30 PM IST
TAGS: Lexus UX300e electric car electric vehicle
