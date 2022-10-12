Toyota and Lexus cars to get AI-powered voice assistant, no internet required

The new Toyota and Lexus cars will receive this functionality where AI-powered voice assistants will perform tasks irrespective of internet connectivity.

Toyota has joined hands with Google to install an offline artificial intelligence (AI) driven voice assistant in its cars shortly. Not only Toyota cars but Lexus cars too will get this AI-driven offline voice assistant feature. The automaker has claimed that the abovementioned feature will be available in the next generation of Toyota and Lexus infotainment systems.

As the Japanese car major has revealed, the offline AI-powered voice assistant will be available in the 2023 model year Toyota cars, including Tundra, Sequoia and Corolla models. Besides that, the 2023 Lexus models too will receive the same technology. These models include the NX, RX and all-electric RZ.

The automaker further said that the latest Toyota and Lexus infotainment systems come Linux-based and are already using technology from Google Cloud. The voice assistant feature uses Google Cloud's Speech-to-Text functionality to perform automatic speech recognition. The automaker also claimed that this new AI-driven technology takes the whole system's performance one notch up as it doesn't require any internet connection to perform the tasks.

Conventionally, the speech and voice assistant interactions rely heavily on the strength of internet connection as natural language processing is extremely complex and requires specialized computer interventions.

With Google Cloud's latest Speech On Device feature, embedded devices will get the powerful AI-driven speech recognition technology and synthesis available in the cloud, irrespective of internet connectivity. Toyota and Lexus vehicles are expected to get this new technology-enabled new-generation infotainment system sometime in 2025.

Speaking about the technology, Umesh Vemuri, Vice President of Global Strategic Customers & Industries, Google Cloud, has said that by working closely with Toyota to understand its in-vehicle device requirements and capabilities, the tech giant was able to provide service-like quality while using only a small fraction of the processing power to ensure the best possible experiences for drivers.

