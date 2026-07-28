New-gen Toyota Hilux launched in India, price starts from 31.99 lakh

Toyota Hilux is one of the few lifestyle pickup trucks available in the Indian market. Now, Toyota has launched the new-generation iteration of the pickup in India, priced from ₹31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in three variants, the pricing of the new-gen model goes up to ₹36.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The new-generation iteration of the Toyota Hilux is based on the same body-on-frame IMV platform as the outgoing model.

The new-generation Toyota Hilux comes with a wide range of design and feature updates to the lifestyle pickup truck.

Bookings commence with immediate effect and deliveries of the Hilux are slated to begin in the second week of August.

2026 Toyota Hilux: Design

The new-generation Toyota Hilux comes with a design aligned with the latest global-spec model. It gets a significantly revamped honeycomb front grille with bold ‘TOYOTA’ lettering on a Black piece of plastic trim connecting the slimmer LED headlamps, a redesigned front bumper, and a new silver skid plate. The front fascia of the new-gen Hilux looks flat and bolder than before. Moving to the side profile, it gets updated wheel arches and new-design alloy wheels, incorporating a more modern and rugged appearance to the pickup truck.

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The new-gen model gets an updated colour palette compared to the outgoing model. At the back, there are roll bars behind the main cabin. There is a shark fin antenna on the roof. The rear gets large fonted ‘TOYOTA’ lettering across the tailgate and vertically oriented LED taillights. The rear bumper comes with integrated steps to ensure easy access to the cargo bed.

Also Read : New-Gen Toyota Hilux Live Launch And Latest Updates: Price, Variants, And Specs

2026 Toyota Hilux: Interior

The new Toyota Hiux comes in double cab configuration. The cabin sports significant changes. It gets a redesigned dashboard, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with blocky-looking Toyota branding at the centre. It gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, dual-zone automatic climate control, a surround-view camera system, and a plethora of storage spaces.

2026 Toyota Hilux: Powertrain

The ninth-generation Toyota Hilux continues with the same engine and gearbox as the outgoing model. It is powered by a 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 201 bhp peak power and maximum torque between 420 Nm and 500 Nm. Transmission options would include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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