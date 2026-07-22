New Toyota Hilux teased once again ahead of India launch

Toyota has released another teaser of the updated Hilux ahead of its India launch on July 28. The lifestyle pickup truck is set to receive its first major update since it was introduced in the Indian market around four years ago. The new teaser confirms that the updated pick-up truck will bring styling changes and there could be more technology and, for the first time, a 48V mild-hybrid diesel powertrain.

The facelifted Hilux has already been introduced in several international markets, and Toyota is now preparing to launch the updated pickup for Indian buyers.

New Toyota Hilux: Exterior updates

The latest teaser reveals a revised front-end design that gives the Hilux a more modern and rugged appearance. It features a new body-coloured honeycomb grille, replacing the design seen on the outgoing model. The pickup also gets slimmer LED headlamps, a redesigned black lower grille, a silver skid plate and vertically positioned air dams on either side of the front bumper.

The side profile remains largely unchanged, retaining the Hilux's muscular stance, flared wheel arches and familiar body lines. However, Toyota has introduced a fresh alloy wheel design. At the rear, the updated Hilux is expected to receive revised LED taillamps and a redesigned bumper. Higher variants could also feature bold Toyota lettering on the grille and tailgate instead of the conventional Toyota emblem.

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New Toyota Hilux: Mild-hybrid diesel powertrain

Mechanically, the updated Hilux is expected to retain the 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine. The unit develops 201.1 bhp and up to 500 Nm of peak torque, depending on the transmission. Buyers are likely to continue getting a choice between a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The biggest update comes in the form of a new 48V mild-hybrid system, similar to the setup offered on the Toyota Fortuner Neo. The hybrid technology is expected to improve fuel efficiency, deliver smoother stop-start operation and enhance low-speed drivability, while retaining the familiar performance of the diesel engine.

Toyota also offers an all-electric Hilux in select international markets. The EV uses a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup producing 193.3 bhp and 473 Nm of torque. However, there is no official confirmation regarding its introduction in India.

New Toyota Hilux: Interior and features

Inside, the updated Hilux is expected to receive a redesigned dashboard, a new steering wheel and a revised centre console. One of the biggest upgrades could be the addition of dual 12.3-inch displays, comprising a fully digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system.

Toyota is also expected to retain physical controls for key functions, making the cabin more practical during off-road driving. The feature list is likely to include a 360-degree camera, ADAS, powered front seats, ventilated front seats and several additional comfort and convenience features.

New Toyota Hilux India launch

Toyota has officially confirmed that the updated Hilux will make its India debut on July 28. The refreshed pickup is expected to continue targeting buyers looking for a premium lifestyle vehicle with serious off-road credentials.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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