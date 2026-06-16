New Mercedes S-Class Vs Old model: 5 big changes on the updated luxury limousine

Mercedes-Benz has given the S-Class one of its most extensive mid-cycle updates in recent years. Instead of a routine facelift with limited cosmetic changes, the updated luxury limousine brings revisions across the exterior, interior and powertrain lineup. Mercedes says almost half of the car is new, making the latest S-Class significantly different from the outgoing version.

Here are five major differences between the new S-Class and the model it replaces:

1) Front design becomes more distinctive

The outgoing S-Class carried a cleaner and simpler front-end design. The updated version moves towards a more illuminated appearance. The headlights now feature Mercedes' star-inspired lighting signatures and are claimed to be 40 per cent brighter than before. The grille is also larger and adopts illuminated star-pattern elements. Buyers can additionally opt for an illuminated bonnet-mounted emblem. The lower bumper area has also been redesigned with larger enclosed intake sections.

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2) Side profile sees fewer changes

Unlike the front section, the side view remains largely unchanged. The limousine keeps its overall silhouette and proportions. The differences over the previous car include redesigned 20-inch alloy wheels and additional cameras mounted on the front fenders and outside mirrors. Apart from these details, the profile remains familiar.

3) Rear styling gets smaller updates

Changes at the rear are more subtle than those seen at the front. Compared with the outgoing model, the revised S-Class receives updated tail-lamps with star-shaped light graphics and a smoother design. Mercedes has also redesigned the rear bumper and introduced a slimmer chrome strip.

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4) Dashboard layout shifts towards screens

The biggest difference between the two cars appears inside the cabin. The older S-Class used a wood-finished dashboard design with a 12.8-inch vertical touchscreen. The updated model replaces this arrangement with a gloss-black full-width panel incorporating Mercedes' new "Superscreen" setup.

This layout includes a 14.4-inch central display, a 12.3-inch passenger screen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument display. Vehicle functions such as climate settings, suspension controls and driver assistance systems are now integrated into the software system.

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5) Engines gain updates and more power

Mercedes has retained its existing engine family but revised it to meet newer emissions standards. The twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine now develops 537 bhp and 750 Nm, compared to 503 bhp and 700 Nm in the outgoing model. Plug-in hybrid versions also receive an increase in electric-only range, reaching up to 100km.

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