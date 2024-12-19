Most affordable cars with 6 airbags. Here's what you should be willing to spend

When talking about purchasing a new car, affordability and safety always seem to run away from each other. However many of the car manufacturers in the modern day have managed to provide the most basic safety features in cars that do not cost a bomb. Here is a list of four-wheelers that offer at least six airbags as the most basic head protection that you can consider buying on a budget:

1 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS offers six standard airbags on all variants. This hatchback has an attractive design with an affordable starting price of ₹5.92 lakhs (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Under the hood of this car is a 1.2-litre engine making 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. It comes with two transmission options including a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. Other safety features of the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS include ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system, three-point seat belts and rear parking sensors with rear camera.

2 Nissan Magnite The Nissan Magnite recently got a facelift and is the most affordable compact SUV in the market starting at ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). There are 6 airbags offered from the entry-level ‘Visia’ variant of the Magnite. The engine options include a naturally aspirated 1-litre engine which produces 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque and a turbocharged 1-litre turbo which churns out 99 bhp and 160 Nm. There are other safety features on offer in this compact SUV, such as a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD and a TPMS system.

3 Maruti Suzuki Swift One of India's most loved premium hatchbacks the Maruti Suzuki Swift is also offered with 6 airbags as standard. The Swift is priced starting at ₹6.5 lakhs (ex-showroom) and it is powered by a 1.2-litre engine mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT gearbox. The engine makes 80 bhp and 111.7 Nm of peak torque. Other safety features of this hatchback include ABS with EBD, reverse camera, hill-hold assist, parking sensors, and electronic stability.

4 Hyundai Exter Hyundai Exter, a compact SUV is also an option to consider as it gets 6 airbags as standard and the base ‘EX’ variant starts at a competitive price of ₹5.99 lakhs (ex-showroom). It also gets important additions such as a dashcam, vehicle stability management, ABS with EBD and other safety-related features. The engine on offer is a 1.2-litre unit producing 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque.

5 Citroen C3 If you don't want a Hyundai or a Maruti Suzuki, the next most affordable car with 6 airbags is the Citroen C3. The car gets quirky styling and starts at ₹6.16 (ex-showroom). However, 6 airbags are only offered on the Feel (O) and Shine variants which start at ₹7.47 lakhs (ex-showroom). The Citroen C3 gets features like ABS with EBD, ESP, Hill Hold Assist and Day-Night IVRM.

