MG Motor hikes price of Hector and Gloster SUVs. Check how much they cost now

MG Motor has once again increased the price of the Hector and Gloster, two of its flagship SUVs, from this month. This is the second price increase on the two SUVs within three months. In the latest price hike, the SUVs have become costlier by up to ₹78,000 depending on the model and variant one chooses. The hike is higher than the one MG Motor implemented back in May this year.

According to the official website, the starting price of the Gloster SUV has gone up more significantly. The SUV, which rivals the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Jeep Meridian, will now come at a starting price of ₹38.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Earlier, the base variant of the Gloster Sharp 7-seater 2WD used to cost ₹38.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The two other variants Sharp 2WD and Sharp 4WD have also received price hikes. The top-end variant has seen the biggest hike of ₹78,000. It will now cost ₹43.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Motor recently launched the BLACKSTORM edition of the Gloster SUV at ₹40.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in both six and seven seater variants and 2WD and 4WD versions, the Gloster BLACKSTORM edition prices go up to ₹43.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hector SUV, which received a major update earlier this year, has also received a hefty price hike. The starting price of the Hector, which is available in both petrol and diesel, remains the same. However, there are several mid and top-level variants which have been impacted by this hike. In petrol, the Hector variants Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro have received price hike of ₹30,000. While the Hector petrol top-end variant will now have a price of ₹22.39 lakh, the Hector Plus petrol top variant will cost ₹22.72 lakh after an increase of ₹60,000.

Unlike petrol variants of the Hector, all the diesel variants of the SUV have received price hike between ₹30,000 and ₹61,000. The price of the Hector diesel variants now starts from ₹20.81 lakh and goes up to ₹23.58 lakh (ex-showroom).

