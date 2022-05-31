HT Auto
Mercedes-AMG E-Class Final Edition breaks cover

The new Mercedes-AMG E-Class comes with a 4.0-litre V8 Bi-turbo engine and sports a fully variable all-wheel drive.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 May 2022, 04:38 PM
The new Mercedes-AMG E-Class. (Mercedes-Benz)
The new Mercedes-AMG E-Class. (Mercedes-Benz)
The new Mercedes-AMG E-Class. (Mercedes-Benz)
The new Mercedes-AMG E-Class.

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the final edition of the Mercedes-AMG E-Class. With this, Mercedes‑AMG says goodbye to the W/S 213 performance model series. This exclusive Mercedes-AMG E 63 S model sports a matt graphite grey magno paint and sits on 20-inch AMG forged wheels in a cross-spoke design. Mercedes-AMG shared that the design of this car has been aerodynamically optimised.

The new Mercedes-AMG E-Class, under its hood, features a 4.0-litre V8 Bi-turbo engine and sports a fully variable all-wheel drive that also includes Drift Mode. The engine has the capacity to churn out a massive power output of 612 hp. Claiming this model to be a combination of performance and luxury, Mercedes-AMG has added many premium features to the interior as well as the exterior of the car. 

(Also see | In pics: Final Edition of Mercedes-AMG E-Class is here )

On the exterior, the exclusive Mercedes-AMG E 63 S showcases a front splitter of the AMG with the inserts of the AMG side sill panels along with the trim element in the front wings of the car. The beltline trim strips and window surrounds along with the outside mirror housings and the trim strip of the AMG rear apron gives the car a clean look. It also comes with heat-insulating dark-tinted glass from the B-pillar. The ambient lighting reflects the AMG brand logo in LED technology next to the open side doors and makes the model more attractive.

(Also read | Mercedes-AMG introduces all-electric Vision AMG concept car )

The seats of the new model promise to offer a user with comfort and utility as one can electrically adjust these to suit the driver's physique. The upholstery comes in fine AMG Nappa leather titanium grey pearl/black with yellow contrasting stitching that emphasises the sporty character of the car. Mercedes-AMG has also covered the steering wheel in black Nappa leather/microfibre Dinamica that claims to offer top-level grip for precise steering. The touch control panels have been ergonomically positioned to promote intuitive operating comfort and focused driving to the user of the new Mercedes-AMG E 63 S.

 

First Published Date: 31 May 2022, 04:05 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-AMG E-Class Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-Benz Mercedes Mercedes-AMG E 63 S
