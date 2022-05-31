In pics: Final Edition of Mercedes-AMG E-Class is here
The all-new Mercedes-AMG E 63 S is the last model from Mercedes-AMG W/S 213 performance model series.
The Final Edition of the Mercedes-AMG E-Class has been unveiled by Mercedes-AMG. With this model, Mercedes‑AMG bids farewell to the W/S 213 performance model series.
The new Mercedes-AMG E 63 S sports a matt graphite grey magno paint and offers a 4.0-litre V8 Bi-turbo engine and sports a fully variable all-wheel drive that also includes Drift Mode. The engine can generate power output of 612 hp.
The new Mercedes-AMG E-Class sits on 20-inch AMG forged wheels in a cross-spoke design.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.5 kmpl
₹39.9 - 43.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Mercedes-benz G-class
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.35 kmpl
₹1.62 - 2.45 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Mercedes-benz C-class Cabriolet
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹68.7 - 72.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹42.3 - 62.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Audi A4
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.42 kmpl
₹42.34 - 48.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
The final Mercedes-AMG E 63 S offers a front splitter of the AMG with the inserts of the AMG side sill panels along with the trim element in the front wings of the car.
The Mercedes-AMG E 63 S sports the AMG brand logo in LED technology next to the open side doors that makes the model more elegant.
Mercedes-AMG stated the touch control panels have been ergonomically positioned to promote intuitive operating comfort and focused driving to the user.
First Published Date: 31 May 2022, 04:36 PM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS