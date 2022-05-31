HT Auto
In pics: Final Edition of Mercedes-AMG E-Class is here

The all-new Mercedes-AMG E 63 S is the last model from Mercedes-AMG W/S 213 performance model series.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 May 2022, 04:36 PM
The Final Edition of the Mercedes-AMG E-Class has been unveiled by Mercedes-AMG. With this model, Mercedes‑AMG bids farewell to the W/S 213 performance model series.
The new Mercedes-AMG E 63 S sports a matt graphite grey magno paint and offers a 4.0-litre V8 Bi-turbo engine and sports a fully variable all-wheel drive that also includes Drift Mode. The engine can generate power output of 612 hp.
The new Mercedes-AMG E-Class sits on 20-inch AMG forged wheels in a cross-spoke design.
The final Mercedes-AMG E 63 S offers a front splitter of the AMG with the inserts of the AMG side sill panels along with the trim element in the front wings of the car.
The Mercedes-AMG E 63 S sports the AMG brand logo in LED technology next to the open side doors that makes the model more elegant.
Mercedes-AMG stated the touch control panels have been ergonomically positioned to promote intuitive operating comfort and focused driving to the user.
First Published Date: 31 May 2022, 04:36 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-AMG E-Class Mercedes-Benz Mercedes
