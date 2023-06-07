Maruti Jimny SUV prices announced. Check how much it costs
Here are the highlights leading up to the price announcement of Maruti Suzuki Jimny.
Maruti Jimny SUV review
Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Prices announced
The much-awaited Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been officially launched in the Indian car market at a starting price of ₹12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). It goes up to ₹15.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Alpha dual-tone with automatic transmission variant.
Maruti Jimny: Smaller, yet more spacious
Maruti Suzuki Jimny does not have a big and bold road presence as its key rival Mahindra Thar. The Maruti SUV stands 3,985 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width and has a height of 1,720 mm. While the length is the same, the Jimny is shorter and less wide than the Thar SUV. Even the 210-mm ground clearance of the Jimny is around 16 mm shorter than the Mahindra SUV. However, Jimny has a longer wheelbase, measuring 2,590 mm, about 150 mm longer than Thar. It translates into more space inside, especially the boot space which can fit in at least 208 litres of luggage. It can also be expanded to 332 litres with the rear seats folded.
Also check these Cars
Maruti Jimny: Variants and colour choices
Maruti Suzuki will offer the Jimny in two variants - Zeta and Alpha - and sell it through the carmaker's Nexa dealerships. One thing is common in both variants - Jimny will offer AllGrip Pro technology, which basically is the 4WD system for off-road capability, as standard in the SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be available in seven choices of exterior colour theme. These include Granite Grey, Pearl Arctic White, NEXA Blue, Sizzling Red, Bluish Black. Besides these, Jimny will also come in two dual-tone options including Kinetic Yellow and Sizzling Red with black roof.
Maruti Jimny: From myth to reality
The model with three-doors is a popular SUV in global markets famous for its off-road capabilities. It often reminded one of the Gypsy SUV Maruti used to sell long back. For the past several years, journalists and independent bloggers have been writing about Maruti possibly launching the Jimny SUV in India, though the carmaker remained tight-lipped. Even after the Maruti Suzuki showcased the global three-door model at the Auto Expo 2020 to fathom reactions from Indian customers, there was no confirmation from the auto giant about a possible India launch. It reached a point when it seemed Jimny's launch in India is probably a myth until the first images of a five-door long wheelbase version of the SUV was spotted testing in the harsh terrains of Ladakh. Finally, at the Auto Expo held earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki ended all speculation, and introduced the Jimny in its present form, tweaked a bit to suit Indian conditions and demands.