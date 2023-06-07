HT Auto
Maruti Jimny SUV prices announced. Check how much it costs

Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV has become the latest lifestyle SUV to hit the Indian roads today. India's largest carmaker is going to reveal the price of the off-road SUV which aims to take on the likes of Mahindra Thar or Force Gurkha in coming days. Often referred to as the new-age incarnation of the Gypsy from the past, the Jimny SUV had been a crowd-puller at the two previous editions of the Auto Expo in 2020 and earlier this year. Three years ago, Maruti had brought in the three-door version of the SUV to test the waters. This year, after a long wait, Maruti decided to launch the Jimny with five doors to appeal more to prospective buyers. The SUV has clocked more than 30,000 bookings even before Maruti announced the price, hinting at its popularity. The numbers could grow exponentially if the carmaker can price it right.

Here are the highlights leading up to the price announcement of Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 07 Jun 2023, 10:41 AM
Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be offered only with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. It will not offer any RWD option like its rival Mahindra Thar.
07 Jun 2023, 10:44 AM IST

Maruti Jimny SUV review

07 Jun 2023, 10:41 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Prices announced

The much-awaited Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been officially launched in the Indian car market at a starting price of 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). It goes up to 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Alpha dual-tone with automatic transmission variant.

07 Jun 2023, 09:50 AM IST

Maruti Jimny: Smaller, yet more spacious

Maruti Suzuki Jimny does not have a big and bold road presence as its key rival Mahindra Thar. The Maruti SUV stands 3,985 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width and has a height of 1,720 mm. While the length is the same, the Jimny is shorter and less wide than the Thar SUV. Even the 210-mm ground clearance of the Jimny is around 16 mm shorter than the Mahindra SUV. However, Jimny has a longer wheelbase, measuring 2,590 mm, about 150 mm longer than Thar. It translates into more space inside, especially the boot space which can fit in at least 208 litres of luggage. It can also be expanded to 332 litres with the rear seats folded.

07 Jun 2023, 09:18 AM IST

Maruti Jimny: Variants and colour choices

Maruti Suzuki will offer the Jimny in two variants - Zeta and Alpha - and sell it through the carmaker's Nexa dealerships. One thing is common in both variants - Jimny will offer AllGrip Pro technology, which basically is the 4WD system for off-road capability, as standard in the SUV.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be available in seven choices of exterior colour theme. These include Granite Grey, Pearl Arctic White, NEXA Blue, Sizzling Red, Bluish Black. Besides these, Jimny will also come in two dual-tone options including Kinetic Yellow and Sizzling Red with black roof. 

07 Jun 2023, 08:33 AM IST

Maruti Jimny: From myth to reality

The model with three-doors is a popular SUV in global markets famous for its off-road capabilities. It often reminded one of the Gypsy SUV Maruti used to sell long back. For the past several years, journalists and independent bloggers have been writing about Maruti possibly launching the Jimny SUV in India, though the carmaker remained tight-lipped. Even after the Maruti Suzuki showcased the global three-door model at the Auto Expo 2020 to fathom reactions from Indian customers, there was no confirmation from the auto giant about a possible India launch. It reached a point when it seemed Jimny's launch in India is probably a myth until the first images of a five-door long wheelbase version of the SUV was spotted testing in the harsh terrains of Ladakh. Finally, at the Auto Expo held earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki ended all speculation, and introduced the Jimny in its present form, tweaked a bit to suit Indian conditions and demands.

First Published Date: 07 Jun 2023, 08:33 AM IST
TAGS: Jimny Maruti Suzuki Thar Mahindra and Mahindra
