Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Which car should you choose

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the latest entrant in the Indian sub-4-metre SUV segment, and it comes based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback. Just like its hatchback sibling, the SUV is sold through the automaker's premium Nexa retail network. Besides the rivals from other brands, Fronx also poses a threat to its own sibling Baleno. People who are ambitious about buying an SUV with premium features and loyal to the Maruti Suzuki brand and want to stay tight on budget.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes priced in a range of ₹7.46 lakh and ₹13.13 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is priced between ₹6.61 lakh and ₹9.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs rivals: Price comparison

Here is a comparison between the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Maruti Suzuki Baleno to help you understand which one you should opt for.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Maruti Suzuki Fronx ₹7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Honda Jazz 1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.6 kmpl ₹7.48 - 10.17 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Hyundai Venue 1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl ₹7.53 - 12.72 Lakh* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mahindra Xuv300 ₹7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mg Comet Ev ₹7.98 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Maruti Suzuki Brezza ₹7.99 - 13.96 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Price

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Maruti Suzuki Baleno ₹ 7.46 lakh - ₹ 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom) ₹ 6.61 lakh - 9.88 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is priced between ₹7.46 lakh and ₹13.13 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Baleno, on the other hand, is priced between ₹6.61 lakh and ₹9.88 lakh (ex-showroom). Clearly, the Fronx comes highly competitive against its sibling Baleno.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Dimension

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Maruti Suzuki Baleno Length 3,995 mm 3,990 mm Width 1,765 mm 1,745 mm Height 1,550 mm 1,500 mm Wheelbase 2,520 mm 2,520 mm Boot space 308 litre 318 litre

Maruti Suzuki Fronx measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,765 mm in width and has a height of 1,550 mm. Also, it comes with a 2,520 mm of wheelbase and 308 litres of boot space. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,745 mm in width, and 1,500 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm. Also, the premium hatchback comes with 318 litres of boot storage.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Specification

Maruti Suzuki Fronx has two different petrol engine options: a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit and a 1.2-litre motor. This makes the Fronx one of the very few Maruti Suzuki cars to be offered with dual engine options. The turbocharged unit produces 100 hp peak power and 147.6 Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine kicks out 90 hp of peak power and 113 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic for the 1.0-litre motor, while the bigger naturally aspirated engine gets a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed AMT unit.

The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine delivers 21.79 kmpl mileage for the manual variant and 22.89 kmpl for the AMT. In contrast, the turbo-petrol unit offers 21.5 kmpl mileage with the manual gearbox and 20.01 kmpl with the automatic. The bigger engine is offered on the first three trims - Sigma, Delta and Delta+, while the turbocharged engine is available with the Delta+, Zeta and Alpha trims.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Maruti Suzuki Baleno Engine 1.2-litre petrol | 1.0-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre petrol Transmission 5-speed MT/AMT | 5-speed MT/6-speed AT 5-speed MT/AMT Maximum power 90 hp | 100 hp 90 hp (petrol) Maximum torque 113 Nm | 148 Nm 113 Nm (Petrol) Fuel efficiency 21.79 kmpl (MT), 22.89 kmpl (AMT) | 21.5 kmpl (MT), 20 kmpl (AT) 22.35 kpl (MT), 22.94 (AMT)

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is available with a petrol-CNG option too. This engine churns out 90 hp of peak power and 113 Nm of torque. However, with CNG being used, the power and torque output drops significantly. The car uses a five-speed manual gearbox for transmission duty, while there is an AMT as well. The car returns 22.35 kmpl mileage on the petrol variant, which becomes 22.94 kmpl on the AMT variant, while on CNG, it returns 30.61 km kg.

First Published Date: