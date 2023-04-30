HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Which car should you choose

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the latest entrant in the Indian sub-4-metre SUV segment, and it comes based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback. Just like its hatchback sibling, the SUV is sold through the automaker's premium Nexa retail network. Besides the rivals from other brands, Fronx also poses a threat to its own sibling Baleno. People who are ambitious about buying an SUV with premium features and loyal to the Maruti Suzuki brand and want to stay tight on budget.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes priced in a range of 7.46 lakh and 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is priced between 6.61 lakh and 9.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs rivals: Price comparison

Here is a comparison between the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Maruti Suzuki Baleno to help you understand which one you should opt for.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Price

Maruti Suzuki FronxMaruti Suzuki Baleno
7.46 lakh - 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom) 6.61 lakh - 9.88 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is priced between 7.46 lakh and 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Baleno, on the other hand, is priced between 6.61 lakh and 9.88 lakh (ex-showroom). Clearly, the Fronx comes highly competitive against its sibling Baleno.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Dimension

 Maruti Suzuki FronxMaruti Suzuki Baleno
Length3,995 mm3,990 mm
Width1,765 mm1,745 mm
Height1,550 mm1,500 mm
Wheelbase2,520 mm2,520 mm
Boot space308 litre318 litre

Maruti Suzuki Fronx measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,765 mm in width and has a height of 1,550 mm. Also, it comes with a 2,520 mm of wheelbase and 308 litres of boot space. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,745 mm in width, and 1,500 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm. Also, the premium hatchback comes with 318 litres of boot storage.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Specification

Maruti Suzuki Fronx has two different petrol engine options: a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit and a 1.2-litre motor. This makes the Fronx one of the very few Maruti Suzuki cars to be offered with dual engine options. The turbocharged unit produces 100 hp peak power and 147.6 Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine kicks out 90 hp of peak power and 113 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic for the 1.0-litre motor, while the bigger naturally aspirated engine gets a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed AMT unit.

The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine delivers 21.79 kmpl mileage for the manual variant and 22.89 kmpl for the AMT. In contrast, the turbo-petrol unit offers 21.5 kmpl mileage with the manual gearbox and 20.01 kmpl with the automatic. The bigger engine is offered on the first three trims - Sigma, Delta and Delta+, while the turbocharged engine is available with the Delta+, Zeta and Alpha trims.

 Maruti Suzuki FronxMaruti Suzuki Baleno
Engine1.2-litre petrol | 1.0-litre turbo-petrol1.2-litre petrol
Transmission5-speed MT/AMT | 5-speed MT/6-speed AT5-speed MT/AMT
Maximum power90 hp | 100 hp90 hp (petrol)
Maximum torque113 Nm | 148 Nm113 Nm (Petrol)
Fuel efficiency21.79 kmpl (MT), 22.89 kmpl (AMT) | 21.5 kmpl (MT), 20 kmpl (AT)22.35 kpl (MT), 22.94 (AMT)

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is available with a petrol-CNG option too. This engine churns out 90 hp of peak power and 113 Nm of torque. However, with CNG being used, the power and torque output drops significantly. The car uses a five-speed manual gearbox for transmission duty, while there is an AMT as well. The car returns 22.35 kmpl mileage on the petrol variant, which becomes 22.94 kmpl on the AMT variant, while on CNG, it returns 30.61 km kg.

First Published Date: 30 Apr 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Baleno Maruti Suzuki Fronx
