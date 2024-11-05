Maruti Suzuki e Vitara unveiled at Milan: Key highlights of the brand's first EV

The e Vitara will be the first-ever electric car made by Maruti Suzuki and it is set to enter production in 2025. The car is going to receive two batt

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has been officially unveiled in Milan, Italy as the carmaker’s first attempt at making an electric car and manufacturing is set to begin in Spring 2025. This is the production model of the eVX concept car that was globally showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 and it is going to be manufactured at the Suzuki facility in Gujarat.

Suzuki, and Maruti Suzuki in India, has drawn all the eyes on itself as it endeavours into the EV space for the very first time. While the carmaker is quite late to the game and is going to be pitted against well-established competitors such as Tata Motors, officials have stated that the initial phases will not centre around moving huge volumes. With this, let us take a look at all that the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has to offer: