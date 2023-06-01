HT Auto
SUV rush continues to add thunder to Maruti Suzuki sales in May

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday announced that it sold a total of 178,083 cars in May 2023, which combines both domestic sales numbers and exports to overseas countries. The automaker registered sales of 146,596 units in the domestic market last month, while sales to other OEMs like Toyota were 5,010 units, and it exported 26,477 units to other countries.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Jun 2023, 12:56 PM
Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 178,083 cars in May 2023, including both domestic and overseas sales. 
Domestic sales of Maruti Suzuki stood at 146,596 units last month while exports were at 26,477 units.
The major push in sales came from the utility vehicle segment at 46,243 units.
Models like Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, S-Cross and XL6 make up Maruti's SUV portfolio.
In first two months of this financial year, Maruti sold 82,997 units of SUVs.
A total of 992 units of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz were sold last month.
A total of 83,655 units of hatchbacks like Maruti Alto K10, WagonR, among others, were sold last month.
Shortage of electronic components like microchips had a minor impact on Maruti's vehicle production.
SUVs played a key role in the sales growth of the automaker.
Just like the last several months, in May 2023 as well, Maruti Suzuki India's sales' lion's share came from the utility vehicle segment, which recorded 143,708 units, as compared to 124,474 units sold in the same month of 2022. In the utility vehicle segment, where Maruti Suzuki sells models like Brezza. Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, S-Cross and XL6, the automaker registered 46,243 units in May 2023, significantly up from 28,051. The automaker claims that in the first two months of this financial year, it sold 82,997 units of SUVs and crossovers, which is significantly higher than the 61,992 units recorded in the same period of last fiscal.

In the mid-size sedan segment, where Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is the company's only offering, it clocked 992 units last month, up from 586 units registered in May 2022. Maruti Suzuki also said that it sold 2,009 units of Ciaz in this fiscal so far, up from 1,165 units sold in the first two months of last financial year.

In the hatchback and compact sedan segment, the automaker claims to have sold 83,655 units in May this year, slightly down from 85,355 units sold in May last year. In the mini segment, where the auto company sells Alto and S-Presso, it registered a subtle dip in sales with 12,236 units sold, compared to 17,408 units recorded in May 2022. In the compact car segment, however, the company witnessed a slight surge in sales last month, with 71,419 units sold last month, compared to 67,947 units sold in May 2022.

The automaker, in an official release, said that the shortage of electronic components like microchips had a minor impact on the vehicle production.

First Published Date: 01 Jun 2023, 12:56 PM IST
