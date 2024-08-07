Maruti Suzuki Brezza: What makes it a popular choice

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of India's best selling compact SUVs. Introduced originally as the Vitara Brezza, it had been Maruti Suzuki's first compact SUV offering. Over time, the Brezza has grown and proved to be a high-volume seller for the company, and it has fared pretty well for this segment, which has also been witnessing an increasing number of fresh models from all companies because of the demand and sales that such vehicles generate.
Traditional small cars and hatchbacks used to be the norm for motoring within India, but recent years have seen a change in this equation, largely due to the SUV segment. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has cutthroat competition from cars like the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, and Renault Kiger but still has a strong say. Let's delve deep into the features that make this compact SUV an all-time favourite.
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has the stance of a boxy SUV while compact in size, making it quite easy to manoeuvre through dense city traffic. Its compact dimensions make it relatively easy to park in tight urban locations. Its considerable ground clearance will also help it crawl easily across rough patches and potholes.
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is offered with a spacious cabin that can be comfortable for all occupants. Large storage facilities for their luggage are an added plus. Its host of features, from electric sunroof, head-up display, 360-degree camera, and wireless charging dock to its nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with an Arkamys audio system, enhance its appeal.
Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes fitted with an upgraded 1.5-liter K15C dual-jet dual VVT petrol engine, assisted by Smart Hybrid technology. This advanced system not only helps extend the range of the vehicle but also contributes toward reducing tailpipe emissions. This K-Series petrol engine is capable of churning out peak power of 102 bhp and maximum torque of 137 Nm.
While the earlier Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza returned 17.03 kmpl for manual and 18.06 kmpl for AMT variants, the new one improves on fuel efficiency with returns of 20.15 kmpl for manual and 19.80 kmpl for AMT variants, making it much more attractive, specially with the mild-hybrid setup.
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is offered with a CNG option, to make the car further desirable in the Indian market, which is reaching out to CNG cars ever more with rising ownership cost and expensive fuel prices. The CNG-powered Brezza comes with dual inter-dependent electronic control units and intelligent injection systems that ensure the right mix of air and fuel for super performance and impressive fuel efficiency. The Brezza CNG claims an ARAI-certified mileage of 25.51 km/kg, which is sure to delight car buyers.