Maruti Suzuki Brezza: What makes it a popular choice

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of India's best selling compact SUVs. Introduced originally as the Vitara Brezza, it had been Maruti Suzuki's first compact SUV offering. Over time, the Brezza has grown and proved to be a high-volume seller for the company, and it has fared pretty well for this segment, which has also been witnessing an increasing number of fresh models from all companies because of the demand and sales that such vehicles generate.

Also Read : Do Indians prefer small SUVs over big ones? Punch, Nexon, Brezza prove a point

Traditional small cars and hatchbacks used to be the norm for motoring within India, but recent years have seen a change in this equation, largely due to the SUV segment. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has cutthroat competition from cars like the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, and Renault Kiger but still has a strong say. Let's delve deep into the features that make this compact SUV an all-time favourite.