Maruti Suzuki Brezza to Hyundai Venue: Upcoming facelift SUVs expected in 2025

As we usher into the New Year 2025, the Indian auto industry is gearing up for the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which is expected to uncover several new products. Besides that, several cars are expected to launch in the country throughout 2025. While some of them will be completely new models, some will be facelifted iterations of the existing passenger vehicles.
With SUVs and crossovers contributing lion's share in the Indian passenger vehicle market's overall sales chart, the utility vehicle segment is expected to see some spectacular products. Some of these will be new SUVs, with some automakers already announced their respective products. On the other hand, some will be facelift versions of the existing SUVs.
Here is a quick look at the upcoming facelift versions of SUVs expected to launch in 2025.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza was one of the game-changer models from the automaker, which received its last comprehensive update in 2022. The sub-compact SUV rivalling Tata Nexon, and Hyundai Venue among others is expected to receive a much-needed facelift in 2025 to revamp its appeal. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift is expected to come with a slew of feature upgrades and modern touches. Outside, the SUV is likely to receive a few tweaks on the bumper and LED lighting design, while inside the cabin, it would get a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, and ventilated and powered front seats. Also, it may get a panoramic sunroof.
In 2024, the iconic Mahindra Thar got an elder brother, in the form of the Mahindra Thar Roxx, which comes as a more practical five-door sibling of the three-door offroader. With the Mahindra Thar Roxx on sale, offering better equipment and features, the Mahindra Thar three-door is also expected to get a facelift in 2025. The updated SUV could come with refreshed styling including a new front bumper, tweaked LED lighting design, and possibly new alloy wheels. Also, inside the cabin, it would get some additional features.
Hyundai Venue is slated to receive a major facelift in 2025. The South Korean auto giant has already started testing the updated Venue. It is expected to come with a significantly updated front profile, in like with the Hyundai Casper. It would come with new grille, new design LED headlamps, updated LED taillights among others. Inside the cabin, there will be host of new features as well as level 2 ADAS.
Skoda Kushaq is one of the key SUVs from the automaker to ramp up its business in India. The SUV has already grabbed a lot of attention. With the introduction of the Kylaq, Skoda is working on updating the Kushaq. The Skoda Kushaq facelift is expected to launch in 2025. It would come with a host of design updates as well as feature upgrades.
Volkswagen Taigun has been playing a key role in the brand's strategy to grow in India. The automaker is working on the updated iteration of the Taigun, which is likely to launch in 2025. The Volkswagen Taigun facelift will come with a slightly updated design in line with the carmaker's contemporary design philosophy. Also, inside the cabin, the Volkswagen Taigun facelift will get new features.
