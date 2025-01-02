Maruti Suzuki Brezza to Hyundai Venue: Upcoming facelift SUVs expected in 2025

As we usher into the New Year 2025, the Indian auto industry is gearing up for the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which is expected to uncover several new products. Besides that, several cars are expected to launch in the country throughout 2025. While some of them will be completely new models, some will be facelifted iterations of the existing passenger vehicles.

With SUVs and crossovers contributing lion's share in the Indian passenger vehicle market's overall sales chart, the utility vehicle segment is expected to see some spectacular products. Some of these will be new SUVs, with some automakers already announced their respective products. On the other hand, some will be facelift versions of the existing SUVs.

Here is a quick look at the upcoming facelift versions of SUVs expected to launch in 2025.