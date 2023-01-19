Maruti Suzuki begins Grand Vitara exports to Latin America from India plant

Maruti Suzuki has commenced exports of the Grand Vitara compact SUV from its India plant and the first shipment was shipped to the Latin America market from the Kamarajar port recently. The automaker said it aims to export the Grand Vitara to over 60 countries worldwide across Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and ASEAN regions.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Supporting government of India’s efforts to increase exports from India, Maruti Suzuki has taken multiple initiatives to increase its international presence. Expanding product portfolio for exports has been one of the key pillars of success. By adding Grand Vitara, we now export a range of 17 vehicles. Grand Vitara, unveiled in July 2022, has received overwhelming response in the domestic market and we are confident that the India manufactured Grand Vitara will meet with similar success in overseas markets as well."

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki recalls 17,362 vehicles on possible airbag controller defect

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: First Drive Review

Maruti Suzuki is one of the largest auto exporters in the country. The company registered its highest-ever exports in the 2022 calendar year with 2.6 lakh vehicles shipped overseas. The automaker aims to strengthen its position further in passenger vehicle exports. Maruti's major competition comes from Hyundai with respect to exports. The Korean auto giant exports 1.48 lakh units in CY2022, growing by 13.7 per cent year-on-year.

Maruti's exports are set to grow further with at least two new launches confirmed to join the stable soon. The Jimny 5-door and the Fronx are both global models as much as they are intended for India. Both offerings are expected to arrive in the next few months with the Fronx likely to arrive by April and the Jimny by May-June this year. The Jimny and Fronx will be sold by the premium Nexa dealerships.

First Published Date: