Maruti Suzuki recalling 17,362 vehicles on possible airbag controller defect
Home-grown automaker Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday said that it is recalling 17,362 vehicles manufactured between December 8, 2022 and January 12, 2023 over a possible defect in its airbag controllers. The affected models include Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara.
Through the recall, these affected models will be inspected and the affected part of the airbag controller will be replaced, which could, in rare situations, not deploy the airbags and seat belt pretensioners in the event of a vehicle crash.
First Published Date: 18 Jan 2023, 09:50 AM IST
