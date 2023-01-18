HT Auto
Home Auto News Maruti Suzuki Recalling 17,362 Vehicles On Possible Airbag Controller Defect

Maruti Suzuki recalling 17,362 vehicles on possible airbag controller defect

Home-grown automaker Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday said that it is recalling 17,362 vehicles manufactured between December 8, 2022 and January 12, 2023 over a possible defect in its airbag controllers. The affected models include Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jan 2023, 09:50 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 was updated earlier in August in a bid to further attract potential first-time car buyers. Complete with design updates and more features, the latest Alto K10 is looking to build on its record sales numbers.
The Alto 800 and Alto K10 have been power players in the domestic car market in India. Over 43 lakh units of the model have been sold since Alto was introduced here back in 2000.
The latest Alto K10 continues to derive power from a 1,000 cc petrol motor which is paired with a familiar five-speed MT and an AGS unit.
There are some very significant design updates on the newest Alto K10, primarily on its face. The grille is now far bigger than before and has a honeycomb design pattern. The headlight units are smaller but sleeker and there are no provisions for fog light placement.
The Alto continues to stand on 13-inch wheels and honeycomb pattern now also finds a place on the wheel cap.
The rear of the new Alto K10 gets reworked tail lights.
The Alto K10 gets a seven-inch infotainment screen which is powered by SmartPlay Studio and comes complete with smartphone navigation. There are steering-mounted controls and a digital driver display. There is not much that has changed in terms of passenger space.
The Alto K10 remains a very familiar car to drive with its K-series engine giving it a whole lot of spunk.
While there is a lot of body roll still, the AGS option continues to make big sense in a car that would primarily do city rounds.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
View all Images
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 was updated earlier in August in a bid to further attract potential first-time car buyers. Complete with design updates and more features, the latest Alto K10 is looking to build on its record sales numbers.
1/9
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 was updated earlier in August in a bid to further attract potential first-time car buyers. Complete with design updates and more features, the latest Alto K10 is looking to build on its record sales numbers.
The Alto 800 and Alto K10 have been power players in the domestic car market in India. Over 43 lakh units of the model have been sold since Alto was introduced here back in 2000.
2/9
The Alto 800 and Alto K10 have been power players in the domestic car market in India. Over 43 lakh units of the model have been sold since Alto was introduced here back in 2000.
The latest Alto K10 continues to derive power from a 1,000 cc petrol motor which is paired with a familiar five-speed MT and an AGS unit.
3/9
The latest Alto K10 continues to derive power from a 1,000 cc petrol motor which is paired with a familiar five-speed MT and an AGS unit.
There are some very significant design updates on the newest Alto K10, primarily on its face. The grille is now far bigger than before and has a honeycomb design pattern. The headlight units are smaller but sleeker and there are no provisions for fog light placement.
4/9
There are some very significant design updates on the newest Alto K10, primarily on its face. The grille is now far bigger than before and has a honeycomb design pattern. The headlight units are smaller but sleeker and there are no provisions for fog light placement.
The Alto continues to stand on 13-inch wheels and honeycomb pattern now also finds a place on the wheel cap.
5/9
The Alto continues to stand on 13-inch wheels and honeycomb pattern now also finds a place on the wheel cap.
The rear of the new Alto K10 gets reworked tail lights.
6/9
The rear of the new Alto K10 gets reworked tail lights.
The Alto K10 gets a seven-inch infotainment screen which is powered by SmartPlay Studio and comes complete with smartphone navigation. There are steering-mounted controls and a digital driver display. There is not much that has changed in terms of passenger space.
7/9
The Alto K10 gets a seven-inch infotainment screen which is powered by SmartPlay Studio and comes complete with smartphone navigation. There are steering-mounted controls and a digital driver display. There is not much that has changed in terms of passenger space.
The Alto K10 remains a very familiar car to drive with its K-series engine giving it a whole lot of spunk.
8/9
The Alto K10 remains a very familiar car to drive with its K-series engine giving it a whole lot of spunk.
While there is a lot of body roll still, the AGS option continues to make big sense in a car that would primarily do city rounds.
9/9
While there is a lot of body roll still, the AGS option continues to make big sense in a car that would primarily do city rounds.

Through the recall, these affected models will be inspected and the affected part of the airbag controller will be replaced, which could, in rare situations, not deploy the airbags and seat belt pretensioners in the event of a vehicle crash.

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2023, 09:50 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Brezza Baleno Vitara Brezza
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ultraviolette_F77-Electric_Motorcycle_2
Auto Expo 2023: These two-wheeler makers get ready to zoom in
Auto_Expo_2023_2
Auto Expo 2023: These carmakers are ready to woo consumers
Auto Expo 2023 will be held three years after the previous edition. The expo was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions.
Which carmakers will be absent from the Auto Expo 2023?
MG5 is an electric five-seater SUV with a range of around 400 kms on a single charge.
Auto Expo 2023: MG5 EV will be showcased along side MG4 and MG Air
MG4_EV_14
This electric hatchback is all set for India debut at Auto Expo 2023

Trending this Week

A number of globally-acclaimed car models - like this Toyota bZ4X electric car - are on display at Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023 officially starts tomorrow: How to book tickets, reach venue
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars have been temporarily banned in Delhi due to rise in air pollution.
Delhi bans BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars again. Here is why
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

Porsche turns furniture seller, but there is a catch
Porsche turns furniture seller, but there is a catch
Maruti Suzuki recalling 17,362 vehicles on possible airbag controller defect
Maruti Suzuki recalling 17,362 vehicles on possible airbag controller defect
Gogoro & Belrise tie up with Maharashtra govt. for battery swapping network
Gogoro & Belrise tie up with Maharashtra govt. for battery swapping network
Meet Taliban's supercar Mada 9
Meet Taliban's supercar Mada 9
In pics: Meet Lamborghini's new flagship, Aventador replacing supercar
In pics: Meet Lamborghini's new flagship, Aventador replacing supercar

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city