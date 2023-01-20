HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Brezza Vs Maruti Fronx: Which One Should You Buy

Maruti Brezza vs Maruti Fronx: Which one should you buy

Maruti Suzuki had quite an interesting product lineup at the Auto Expo 2023, where it uncovered the much anticipated Jimny five-door and Fronx, along with the eVX electric vehicle concept. Despite being a late entrant, Maruti Suzuki has picked up well and aiming to grab a larger chunk of the fastest-growing segment in the Indian passenger vehicle market, the SUVs and crossovers. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes as part of that strategy.

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 20 Jan 2023, 09:02 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Choosing between Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Fronx could be a tough task for many buyers.
Choosing between Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Fronx could be a tough task for many buyers.
Choosing between Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Fronx could be a tough task for many buyers.
Choosing between Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Fronx could be a tough task for many buyers.

The latest sub-compact SUV from the brand looks like a blend between the carmaker's highly popular offerings - Baleno and Grand Vitara. While unveiling the Fronx, Maruti Suzuki claimed that it is for those customers who seek something between the Baleno and Brezza, which comes with a modern design language and practical ground clearance, capable of tackling the Indian road conditions, but at the same time doesn't look like a typical SUV.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Fronx showcased at Auto Expo 2023

The Brezza is sold through the automaker's Arena showrooms, while the Fronx will be retailed through the Nexa premium sales network. With the arrival of this latest model, potential customers of a Maruti Suzuki SUV will be spoilt for choice between the two sub-four metre models of the automaker - Brezza and Fronx. Here is a comparison between the two models to help you to choose better.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.1 kmpl
₹7.99 - 13.96 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15.9 kmpl
₹7.99 - 11.78 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Honda New Jazz (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda New Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹8 - 12 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Maruti Brezza vs Maruti Fronx: Design and dimension

Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV has a conventionally boxy shape, while the Fronx's design is more unconventional with a coupe-like appearance. Looking at the front profile, the Brezza appears premium but regular, while Fronx's design is more inclined towards the upmarket offering Grand Vitara.

At the side profile, the Brezza is similar to its previous iteration and, despite the matured design, looks straight-edged. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx, on the other hand, looks more fluid, with its design resembling the Baleno. Moving to the rear, the two models' designs look wide apart. Brezza has a typical boxy shape, while the Fronx gets a curvy look similar to Baleno. Both cars get distinctive LED taillights separating them from each other.

DimensionsMaruti Suzuki BrezzaMaruti Suzuki Fronx
Length3,995 mm3,995 mm
Width1,790 mm1,765 mm
Height1,685 mm1,550 mm
Wheelbase2,500 mm2,520 mm

Dimensionally, both Maruti Brezza and Maruti Fronx are different from each other. They come with the same 3,995 mm length but have different widths. The Brezza has 1,790 mm of width, while the Fronx is slimmer at 1,765 mm. Brezza is taller at 1,685 mm, compared to Fronx's 1,550 mm. The latter has a 20 mm of longer wheelbase at 2,520 mm, as compared to the Brezza.

Maruti Brezza vs Maruti Fronx: Cabin and features

Not only at the exterior but inside the cabin as well, both Brezza and Fronx come with very different approaches. While Brezza has a black and beige dual-tone theme, Fronx appears with a black and burgundy colour theme inside the cabin. Both the SUVs appear to have a similar steering wheel and infotainment system, but their overall cabin layouts remain different. The Brezza gets a sharp and edgy-looking dashboard, while Fronx gets a curvy one, keeping in line with the car's exterior.

being from the same manufacturer, Brezza and Fronx share several features inside their cabins. Both the SUVs sport a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Arkamys audio system, and wireless phone charger. Also, both cars come equipped with a heads-up display (HUD). However, there are differences as well. The Brezza has a sunroof and ambient lighting, which the Fronx lacks.

On the safety front, both SUVs sport six airbags. While Maruti Suzuki offers six airbags only in the top trims of Brezza, Fronx has them as standard. Other safety features like ABS with EBD, an electronic stability program, reverse parking sensors and a 360-degree camera are available in both SUVs.

Maruti Brezza vs Maruti Fronx: Engine and transmission

SpecificationsMaruti Suzuki BrezzaMaruti Suzuki Fronx
Engine1.5-litre petrol1.0-litre turbo-petrol / 1.2-litre petrol
Transmission5-speed MT / 6-speed AT5-speed MT / 6-speed AT / 5-speed AMT
Power103 PS100 PS / 90 PS
Torque137 Nm148 Nm / 113 Nm

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which is available with a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit as an option. This engine churns out 103 PS of peak power and 137 Nm of peak torque. The Fronx, on the other hand, gets a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The turbo-petrol motor kicks out similar power and torque output as the Brezza at 100 PS and 148 Nm, while the 1.2-litre petrol motor borrowed from Baleno pumps out 90 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. Transmission options for the fronx include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed automatic unit and a five-speed AMT unit.

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2023, 09:02 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Brezza Maruti Suzuki Brezza Maruti Fronx Maruti Suzuki Fronx Maruti Suzuki
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Trending this Week

A number of globally-acclaimed car models - like this Toyota bZ4X electric car - are on display at Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023 officially starts tomorrow: How to book tickets, reach venue
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars have been temporarily banned in Delhi due to rise in air pollution.
Delhi bans BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars again. Here is why
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

All govt vehicles older than 15 years to be scrapped from April 1. Details here
All govt vehicles older than 15 years to be scrapped from April 1. Details here
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Road test review
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Road test review
Maruti Brezza vs Maruti Fronx: Which one should you buy
Maruti Brezza vs Maruti Fronx: Which one should you buy
2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA unveiled globally with hybrid powertrains
2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA unveiled globally with hybrid powertrains
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the latest SUV from the brand
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the latest SUV from the brand

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city