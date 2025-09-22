Mahindra XUV700 facelift spied with Scorpio N-like headlamps

The Mahindra XUV700 has been spotted testing on the Indian roads multiple times. However, the latest spy shots have revealed new and crucial information about the SUV. In these new spyshots, the XUV700 has been spotted sporting redesigned headlamps which largely resemble the Scorpio N .

Mahindra & Mahindra is readying a major round of updates for its SUV portfolio, with the refreshed XUV700, Thar, and Bolero Neo expected to hit the market in the coming months. While official launch dates remain under wraps, the test mules of all three SUVs have been spotted on Indian roads, offering a fair glimpse into what buyers can expect.

What changes are coming to the 2025 Mahindra XUV700?

The XUV700 facelift, one of the most anticipated launches from Mahindra, has been seen testing multiple times. Spy shots indicate that the SUV will undergo notable cosmetic updates, primarily at the front. A redesigned grille, revised bumper, and new LED headlamp cluster with a reworked C-shaped DRL signature will define its refreshed look. The SUV will also gain updated alloy wheels, a new rear bumper, and revised tail-lights.

Inside, Mahindra is going for a more premium approach. The dashboard design is expected to borrow inspiration from the XEV 9e concept, featuring a triple-screen layout. This setup will combine the central infotainment system, the driver’s instrument cluster, and a co-passenger display for entertainment.

What new features will the updated XUV700 include?

The facelift will bring in several creature comforts and technology upgrades. Among the highlights are a Harman/Kardon speaker system with Dolby Atmos support, captain seats for the second row with ventilation, and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

On the tech and safety front, the 2025 XUV700 is likely to introduce an upgraded ADAS Level 2+ suite. The system is expected to include new functionalities like self-parking assistance and a front parking sensor, further boosting convenience and safety.

What engines will power the 2025 Mahindra XUV700?

Mechanically, the SUV is set to retain its current engine options. Buyers will continue to get a choice between a 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre turbo diesel. The petrol unit delivers 197 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, while the diesel engine produces 182 bhp and 450 Nm of torque. Both engines will be paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

What about the Thar and Bolero Neo updates?

While details on the updated Thar and Bolero Neo remain limited, both models have also been spotted undergoing testing. The changes are expected to follow a similar pattern: mild exterior revisions, a refreshed cabin, and new features aimed at strengthening Mahindra’s SUV lineup. More details are likely to surface as launch timelines draw closer.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: