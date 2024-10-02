Mahindra Thar Roxx bookings to start tomorrow: Waiting period, delivery timeline

The wait is almost over for those looking to buy the Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV. The carmaker will open bookings for the five-door Thar Roxx from tomorrow (October 3). The booking window will be opened more than a month after Mahindra launched the SUV on August 14 at a starting price of ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Last month, Mahindra also revealed the price of the most expensive variants of the SUV, which goes up to ₹22.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Thar Roxx will become the ninth SUV to join the carmaker's lineup. It will join the likes of Scorpio-N, XUV700, Thar and XUV 3XO among others. The Thar Roxx is the first SUV in the lifestyle segment to offer several features including ADAS, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats among others. The SUV has already garnered massive interest among buyers in India as the carmaker began test drives from September 14. Here is a look at the variants, prices, booking process, delivery timeline and expected waiting period of the Thar Roxx.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Variants and prices

Mahindra is offering the Thar Roxx SUV in six variants. Powered by both petrol and diesel engines, the SUV will be available in Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and All-Wheel Drive (AWD) versions. The transmission job will be handled either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. The price of the entry-level RWD variant is ₹12.99 lakh and goes up to ₹20.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end AX7L variant.

Mahindra also revealed the price of the AWD variants of the SUV. For those looking to opt for the 4X4 version of Thar Roxx will need to pay at least ₹18.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level MX5 variant. The price of the Thar Roxx AWD variants go up to ₹22.49 lakh.

Thar Roxx is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine which can generate 174 bhp of porer and 380 Nm of peak torque. There’s also a 2.2-litre turbo diesel unit which promises to offer 172 bhp of power and 370 Nm of torque.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: How to book one, how much to pay

Mahindra had announced that it will open the booking of the Thar Roxx SUV from October 3, a day after the carmaker celebrates its Founders' Day. The carmaker initiated test drives across India from September 14, about a month after the launch.

Mahindra has not officially revealed the booking amount yet. However, according to reports, one will require to pay ₹21,000 to book the SUV.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Delivery timeline and expected waiting period

Mahindra will begin delivery of the Thar Roxx to its customers from October 12 which coincides with Dushhera festival. The delivery is expected to pick up around Diwali festival, which falls on the last day of October.

While the bookings have not started officially, several dealers have been reportedly accepting booking unofficially. According to some of the dealers, Thar Roxx customers could face up to three months of waiting period. The waiting period will depend on variants booked, dealership location and other factors.

Mahindra introduces new interior theme for Thar Roxx

Ahead of the booking process, Mahindra has introduced a second interior colour theme for the Thar Roxx SUV. The carmaker had launched the SUV with all-white interior theme which raised concerns in certain quarters over its possible maintenance hassles. Mahindra seems to have addressed that in time with the introduction of a much darker Premium Moch Brown colour theme.

