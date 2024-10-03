Mahindra Thar Roxx bookings open, deliveries start on Dushhera

Bookings for Mahindra Thar Roxx are now open at the manufacturer's website and authorized dealerships. Deliveries for Mahindra Roxx will start on Dushhera which is October 12. The starting price of the Mahindra Thar Roxx is ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), reaching up to ₹22.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the higher-end models.

How to book a Mahindra Thar Roxx?

The process for booking a Mahindra Thar Roxx is pretty simple. Customers need to head over to Mahindra Thar Roxx's product page and hit ‘Configure Now’. Then they need to sign up by providing the phone number, full name, email address, state of the dealership and the name of the dealership. The next step is to configure the Thar Roxx and enter Pan card/Tan card or Aadhar card details and verify the ID. The final step is to pay the booking amount.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra Thar ROXX 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Alcazar 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda HR-V 1198 cc 1198 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 14 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Mahindra Thar gets a new interior colour option

Mahindra has introduced a new colour option for the interior of the Thar Roxx. It is called Mocha Brown and will be sold alongside the Ivory option. When reserving their Thar Roxx, customers will have the option to select either Ivory or Mocha interiors, starting at 11 am on October 3, 2024. Deliveries for the Thar Roxx featuring Ivory interiors are scheduled to commence in October 2024, while the Mocha option, available solely for the 4x4 variants, is expected to be ready by the end of January 2025.

(Read more: Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Comparing the 4x4 SUVs)

What are the variants of the Mahindra Thar Roxx?

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is offered in six unique variants: MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L, and AX7L. Notably, the AX3L variant is solely fitted with a diesel engine and a manual transmission. In contrast, the AX5L variant also comes with a diesel engine, but it is exclusively paired with an automatic transmission. The other variants are powered by petrol engines. Four-wheel drive (4WD) configurations are available from the MX5 variant onwards, and it is important to note that the 4WD variants do not include a petrol engine option.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: