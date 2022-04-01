Mahindra Thar NFTs garner bids worth 26 lakh

Mahindra has promised to donate the proceedings from the NFTs auction to Project Nanhi Kali for the education of underprivileged girls in the country.

In March this year, Mahindra announced the introduction of the first-ever Thar NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). Now the Scorpio-maker has informed that the series of Thar NFTs have managed to raise a whopping ₹26 lakh, while the highest bid received for a single NFT stands at ₹11 lakh.

Mahindra has come out to be the first Indian OEM to officially roll out NFTs. NFTs are Non-Fungible Tokens that come based on blockchain technology just like cryptocurrencies. Mahindra's first NFT offerings have been rolled out based on the Thar SUV. These have been released in collaboration with Tech Mahindra.

The company has also further announced that the winner of the auction will also be invited to participate in the Mahindra Adventure Off-road Driver Training Academy at Igatpuri, Maharashtra, or to the new Mahindra SUV Proving Track at MSPT, Chennai.

At the launch of the first-ever Thar NFTs last month, Veejay Nakra, CEO of Automotive Division at M&M Ltd. said, “Mahindra & Mahindra has always been a pioneer in adopting new-age digital innovations to enhance customer experience. The launch of NFTs is another exciting step for us to leverage the next frontier of digital marketing."

