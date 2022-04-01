HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mahindra Thar Nfts Garner Bids Worth 26 Lakh

Mahindra Thar NFTs garner bids worth 26 lakh

Mahindra has promised to donate the proceedings from the NFTs auction to Project Nanhi Kali for the education of underprivileged girls in the country.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Apr 2022, 01:45 PM
Mahindra has come out to be the first Indian OEM to officially roll out NFTs.
Mahindra has come out to be the first Indian OEM to officially roll out NFTs.
Mahindra has come out to be the first Indian OEM to officially roll out NFTs.
Mahindra has come out to be the first Indian OEM to officially roll out NFTs.

In March this year, Mahindra announced the introduction of the first-ever Thar NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). Now the Scorpio-maker has informed that the series of Thar NFTs have managed to raise a whopping 26 lakh, while the highest bid received for a single NFT stands at 11 lakh.  

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
₹ 6 to 8 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹ 7.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
₹ 8.25 to 10 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details

The company has also promised to donate the proceedings from the NFTs auction to 'Project Nanhi Kali' for the education of underprivileged girls in the country. 

Mahindra has come out to be the first Indian OEM to officially roll out NFTs. NFTs are Non-Fungible Tokens that come based on blockchain technology just like cryptocurrencies. Mahindra's first NFT offerings have been rolled out based on the Thar SUV. These have been released in collaboration with Tech Mahindra.

(Also Read: Video of Mahindra XUV700 crashing into bus goes viral, Anand Mahindra reacts)

The company has also further announced that the winner of the auction will also be invited to participate in the Mahindra Adventure Off-road Driver Training Academy at Igatpuri, Maharashtra, or to the new Mahindra SUV Proving Track at MSPT, Chennai.

At the launch of the first-ever Thar NFTs last month, Veejay Nakra, CEO of Automotive Division at M&M Ltd. said, “Mahindra & Mahindra has always been a pioneer in adopting new-age digital innovations to enhance customer experience. The launch of NFTs is another exciting step for us to leverage the next frontier of digital marketing."

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2022, 01:40 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra Thar Thar NFT Thar NFTs
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Innova Crysta helps Toyota register its highest-ever monthly sales in five years
Innova Crysta helps Toyota register its highest-ever monthly sales in five years
Maruti Suzuki sells 137,658 units, clocks highest-ever monthly exports in March
Maruti Suzuki sells 137,658 units, clocks highest-ever monthly exports in March
New Suzuki Avenis Standard Edition launched at ₹86,500
New Suzuki Avenis Standard Edition launched at 86,500
Tata Motors to drive in a new electric car on this day. Check details
Tata Motors to drive in a new electric car on this day. Check details
Slavia helps Skoda record highest ever monthly sales in March
Slavia helps Skoda record highest ever monthly sales in March

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city